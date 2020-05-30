The Press-Republican wants to see your chalk creations!
As flowers and trees bloom with spring colors, the sidewalks around the North Country also burst with vibrant chalk creations.
Our first featured artist in our “Chalk It Up to Springtime” series is Jared Burns of Plattsburgh.
His wife, Debbie, shared these photos of the artist at work.
“My husband has been having fun doing this and our kids and neighbors love it,” Debbie wrote.
Send pictures of your chalk drawings and where you’re from to pressrepublican@yahoo.com. Bonus points if the artist is included in the photo!
You could be featured in a future “Chalk It Up To Springtime” photo spread!
But whether in the paper or not, the Press-Republican thanks the artists of all ages who put smiles on our faces as we take springtime strolls!
