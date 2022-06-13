PLATTSBURGH — Peace Point Park is now richer in both history and art.
On Saturday, the Dedication of the Haudenosaunee Creation Story Sculptures, created by Mohawk potter Natasha Smoke Santiago, officially took place as the sculptures were formally gifted to the city.
The event was free to the public and had a sizable turnout.
PEACE POINT PARK
The dedicated clay art, made possible by the Tsi ietsenhtha /Gee Yeh Jon’ Ta — Plattsburgh Art Project, features the Turtle with 13 shell tiles, and two statues of Sky Woman and The Three Sisters. The artwork is now available to view in the middle of Peace Point Park, next to the Plattsburgh City Marina at the end of Dock Street.
Mohawk Emily Kasennisaks (“Looking for a Name”) Stacey also helped co-create the symbols on the pieces with Santiago. The two women are both of the Turtle Clan.
“Natasha and I spent some five to six hours a night talking about what was going to be on these showpieces and the significance,” Stacey said.
The Turtle Sculpture is an artwork representing the significance of the Turtle in the Haudenosaunee Creation Story. It consists of 13 ceramic tiles, or shell segments, made using traditional Mohawk pottery techniques.
A LOT OF LOVE, THOUGHT
Santiago added that the project helped extend her knowledge as an artist.
“I’ve put a lot of love and a lot of thought into my work. I always like to include our teachings and I like to share, with everyone, our teachings, (and) our culture. I try to show that in my work and so I think I did that. I learned quite a bit like I said, and I’m just so happy to be here,” she said.
“I hope everyone enjoys the pieces.”
MOHAWK HISTORY
Mohawk/Bear Clan Elder and Spiritual Leader Tom Porter — Sakokwenionkwas (“The One Who Wins”), began the dedication ceremony by giving the Thanksgiving Address, Ohen:ton Karihwatehkwen, (“The Words Before All Else”), followed by the Creation Story.
Porter explained that talks like these are a tradition for the Mohawk, who will have them before important events.
“I want to say thank you for allowing me this time to briefly be with you and to let you know that our (Mohawk) history is thousands and thousands of years before Christopher Columbus,” Porter said at the end of his Creation Story.
MONUMENT PANEL
In 2020, an educational panel was installed at the site of the Samuel de Champlain monument in the City of Plattsburgh to give context to the historical inaccuracy of the Native American depicted on the monument.
Those who helped get that panel built two years ago were also present for the dedication Saturday.
“Once the panel was up at the Champlain Monument…Penny (Clute) and I forged ahead and formed the Tsi ietsenhtha /Gee Yeh Jon’ Ta — Plattsburgh Art Project,” project member Don Papson said.
“The thought came into my mind, and I expressed it ‘When we are done with this (educational panel) project, we need to do something to honor the Haudenosaunee people.’
“We want this to be a starting point, not just an ending point. The sculptures are here, the art is here, its an entrée, a beginning,” Clute added.
COMING TOGETHER
To finish off the dedication ceremony, the Native North American Traveling College Cultural Educators presented traditional dances and songs.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, also in attendance for the event, said he was “moved by the community coming together.
“It can’t be done by just one person…it was done by a great community effort,” he said.
“Often in the City of Plattsburgh we celebrate our history, but it’s often the history of war and violence, rather than the history of the original people…the more that we create this, and the more we talk about this as a community, it’s my hope that it becomes our culture.”
