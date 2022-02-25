SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Transfiguration Ukrainian Church Pastor Mykola Ivanov and his wife Anna are consumed with emotions as they monitor the Russian invasion of the Shamokin residents’ homeland.
The news reports include images and sounds of missiles flying and exploding, tanks driving on familiar streets and Ukrainians crying.
However, for the Ivanovs, no sound is more important at this time than the familiar “ping” sound of a text message arriving from their parents and siblings who are all in the middle of the attack that began Thursday in Lviv, Ukraine, Mykola said.
Mykola spoke Thursday from inside the church where he, his wife and the 192 families in the congregation hold mass.
The Ivanovs arrived in the U.S. in 2005 when he was assigned to various churches before landing in Shamokin, in Northumberland County, at Transfiguration in August 2014.
The Shamokin Street church, Mykola said, was built in 1905 and is the oldest Ukrainian church in the country.
Mykola, 45, and Anna, 40, said they are both worried about their native land and especially their parents, siblings and friends who are all living in Lviv.
“I am a 45-year-old man and a son and all I can do right now is depend on the power of prayer,” Mykola said. “I have my parents texting me every hour to give me updates and I keep my phone near me at all times.”
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, which included airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored President Joe Biden’s financial sanctions and threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen,” according to a pre-taped video Putin released.
Ukrainian officials are saying their forces were battling Russians on multiple fronts and had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, according to published reports.
“Financial sanctions are not going to stop this,” Mykola said. “We are dealing with an ex-KGB member and all he cares about is power and influence and will not stop until he destroys Ukraine.”
Mykola said he has been able to reach his parents and the parents of his wife but he has not been able to make contact with several of his Ukrainine friends since earlier this week.
“No one is answering their phones or texts,” he said. “We are all just praying right now.”
Mykola said he uses an internet app to stay in contact with his friends and family in Ukraine.
Family in Ukraine
Mykola said his parents have been urged to evacuate their home on the second floor of a building complex, which is 15 minutes away from a major airport.
“There was a note put on the door of my parent’s 9-story building that said evacuate to the basement,” Mykola said. “I do not want them to do this because if a missile hits, the building will collapse. I want them to find an open area that is safe.”
Mykola said he asked his parents and in-laws to flee to Poland where they could catch a flight to the U.S. and eventually end up in Shamokin.
“They are not willing to leave yet and I have to respect their wishes,” he said. “I have asked them all to be together during this time and they are in the process of doing that.”
He said he fears Russian troops will soon be taking control of the area.
“I have not slept and have been watching every news channel for updates,” he said.
Mykola said his 40-year-old brother-in-law has been ordered to report for Ukrainian military duty.
“It is a very scary situation for all of us,” Mykola said. “We are all worried and we all want peace.”
After a phone call Thursday afternoon, the priest said a missile had struck near his former home in Ukraine.
“To hear that and receive that message is devastating,” he said.
Priest urges NATO, Biden to act
Mykola said Ukraine can’t win a war on its own and Putin will not stop until he destroys the country.
“The Ukraine media is providing limited information because they know it will be a mad rush to get out,” he said. “Putin knows the weak spot for Ukraine is in the air and without help we are defenseless.”
Mykola said he believes it would be impossible for Putin to take over the country, so instead the Russian president will just destroy the country so it can’t rebuild.
He said Biden’s threats to impose harsh sanctions against Russia and Putin are not enough.
“He (Biden) washed his hands of Ukraine,” Mykola said. “Ukraine is not in NATO so now they are on their own and it is sad we don’t have protection.”
Mykola said Biden had insight into what Putin was going to do but the president acted too late.
“I think he (Biden) could have done more and quicker,” he said. “After watching him speak, it appears that Ukraine is on their own in this.”
Mykola said he fears during an airstrike Russians may purposely miss a target and strike nearby Poland.
“Then what?” Mykola said. “When does NATO get involved?”
Shamokin officials, community pray for Ukraine
“I can’t even imagine what he is going through,” Shamokin Mayor Richard Ulrich said. “From someone who served in the service, I feel so bad for his family and the fear and anxiety the whole family is going through. The city of Shamokin is here for Father Ivanov, his family, and the congregation for anything they need.”
Congregation member David Kaleta, 72, of Coal Township, Pennsylvania, said church members are saddened and praying with the Ivanov family.
“This is all weighing on them heavily as they both have their family there,” he said. “It’s difficult because most of the ancestors of this church came from Ukraine. This is our homeland.”
Kaleta said the church is praying together.
“We are all feeling awful for them and the only thing we can do is pray,” he said. “We are having several masses and showing our support but all we can right now is pray.”
Congressman Dan Meuser’s spokesperson Josh Sterkin said the congressman is monitoring the situation closely.
Mykola said he decided to keep the doors to the church open daily for the unforeseeable future in order for people to come and pray.
“I will be here praying,” he said. “It’s all we can do right now.”
