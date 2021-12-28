PLATTSBURGH — Broad support for New Yorkers with disabilities is the goal of the the North Country Center for Independence in urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill into law.
NCCI has urged Gov. Hochul to support A.3130 (P. Steck)/S.1836 (Skoufis), which would “reinstate the Office of the Advocate for People with Disabilities into the New York administrative structure of agencies,” according to a NCCI press release.
PARENTS, CHILDREN, FRIENDS
Colleen Downs, Systems Advocate for NCCI, said through her work at NCCI, she helps the community better understand the needs of people with disabilities.
“We sometimes forget that people with disabilities are our parents, children and friends. Our loved ones in Plattsburgh and surrounding communities in upstate New York deserve to have input and support to ensure more of our communities’ needs are met,” Downs said in a press release.
“Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the advocacy functions of this office dissolved altogether. Some state agencies address specific diagnoses, but there is no state agency that supports the broader Disability Community to address their needs and represent their interests in state government.”
OFFERS REPRESENTATION
The bill will look to protect individuals with disabilities from discrimination.
“The Office of the Advocate will serve as the state's coordinator for the implementation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, coordinate state activities to ensure that state programs do not discriminate against and are accessible to persons with disabilities, and ensure that such programs provide services to individuals with disabilities in the most integrated setting appropriate,” according to the NCCI press release.
“Additionally, the Office of the Advocate for People with Disabilities will represent the interests of the Disability Community in state government by reviewing proposed legislation and regulations to determine their impact on persons with disabilities.”
HOPEFUL FOR SIGNATURE
Downs also said the proposed bill will help people with disabilities accomplish a wide range of everyday things.
“It can help with employment, transportation, healthcare, accessibility and housing,” Downs said.
“It may also help with making sure policies are up to date and if someone needs a service or access to it. There's usually laws and regulations that are followed, so this bill will make sure those laws are enforced. It’s trying to give communities a better peace of mind and take some of the stress off of loved ones. They were hoping to get it passed by the end of the year. We’re very hopeful Gov. Hochul will sign it.”
