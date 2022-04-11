PLATTSBURGH — Healing Grace: Center for Hope and Healing is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from May 1 to June 29 to raise funds to continue support of families of infant death and pregnancy loss.
SUPPORTS FAMILIES BOTH LOCAL AND WORLDWIDE
Healing Grace will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit programming and ongoing operational costs.
“We are so ecstatic about our shoe drive,” Sarah Wojtaszek, founder and executive director, said.
“This drive not only supports our families of loss in the North Country, but we are supporting families globally to create micro-enterprises that will create financial stability for their families.
“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets, and we ask you to donate them to our organization. By doing so, we raise money for Healing Grace, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Healing Grace: Center for Hope and Healing located at 64 Brinkerhoff St., Suite 104, Plattsburgh.
BALLROOM TABLING
Healing Grace will also be collecting at their table at the Women’s Expo at the West Side Ballroom on April 30 and at their table in Champlain Centre on May 7 and various locations throughout Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
If you would like one of the volunteers to pick up your donation, please call 518-254-5505.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Healing Grace Drive for Shoes, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
