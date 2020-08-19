PLATTSBURGH – #shapeyourfuture is the hashtag on the home page of the United States Census 2020.
It is critical for all to respond to the decennial enumeration, which counts every living person in the United States and five U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
“The deadline is coming up,” Darleen Collins, executive director of the Clinton County Office for the Aging, said.
“We want to make sure to get the word out how important it is to complete the census. The deadline was moved up by one month. The deadline to respond to the Census is September 30. You can respond online, by phone or by email.” (SEE BOX)
Thus far, the national response is 63.8 percent, according to the 2020 Census website.
The response in New York state is 59.6 percent. In 2010, it was 61.9 percent.
Right now, in Clinton County the response to date is 61.4 percent, and 48.2 percent of that by Internet.
In Franklin County, the response is at 49.3 percent and 32.2 percent via Internet.
In Essex County, the response is 39.4 percent, and 26.2 percent via Internet.
There were 82,128 people in Clinton County, according to the 2010 Census. Persons 65 and over represented 17.7 percent of the population.
The same year, there were 51,599 people in Franklin County with 17.4 percent 65 years and older.
A decade ago in Essex County, there were 36,885 people living there with 24.3 percent 65 and older.
“A lot of funding for our critical programs is tied to the census information,” Collins said.
“Programs like home-delivered meals, in home services for older adults, and most of the funding we get from state and local government for our aging services, our allocations are tied to population that's built from the Census.
“So, it directly impacts the funding and not just for our for aging services but also for education, transportation and other vital programs.”
There are approximately 12,853 seniors living in Clinton County, according to www.worldpopulationreview.com
“But obviously, we would love the new census to tell us more,” Collins said.
