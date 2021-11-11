WADHAMS — The 16th Annual Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery in Wadhams Thursday with perhaps the largest gathering since its inception.
Master of ceremonies Newman Tryon, American Legion Post 551 adjunct, told of the history of the cemetery, which was initiated in 2006 and currently has 83 monuments plus a memorial wall. The graves of five others, including members of the Ansen family who donated the land, are located on the periphery. The Essex County cemetery is only one of three veterans cemeteries in New York State.
US Navy Veteran Fr. David Sullivan of Elizabethtown’s Good Shepherd Episcopal Church gave the opening and closing prayers. Among his remarks he said, “Lord you moved upon men and women to establish this great nation. You stirred men and women to hope and dream for a land of freedom. You inspired many of our best and brightest to proudly stand and defend our beloved country. We acknowledge that their service enables us to walk as free men and women in this great land.”
WREATH LAYINGS
Essex County Veterans Counselor Tim Pierce read NY Governor Kathy Hochul’s Veterans Day tribute thanking all those who have and are serving.
Kim Matthews played “Amazing Grace on the bagpipes and the American Legion Post 551 Honor Guard gave a 21 gun salute. Betty Brand of the Champlain Daughters of the American Revolution and Betty Light of American Legion Post 551 Auxiliary each placed wreaths at the cemetery’s memorial wall.
