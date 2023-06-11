PLATTSBURGH — Friends and families came together to honor loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate survivors and join the fight against cancer for the 2023 Plattsburgh Relay for Life event Friday.
Relay for Life is a community fundraising event in which individuals and teams raise money to support the American Cancer Society’s support services and cancer research, with the 2023 event held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
As described on the American Cancer Society website, fundraising through Relay for Life events funds cancer patient support efforts such as “free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline, cancer patients and their families will feel the love.”
That’s in addition to helping fund cancer research.
‘WE ARE ALL FIGHTING BACK’
“Relay for Life is a walk to celebrate survivors and honor those who lost their fight,” said Joan Sterling, senior manager of Relay for Life Plattsburgh.
“We are all fighting back. The ultimate goal of this effort is to have more survivors.”
During the event, attendees could play games around a walking track, listen to music provided by 97.5 Eagle Country, get a caricature drawn by Joe Ferris and enjoy food available for purchase from food trucks Tammy’s Lunchbox, Buns on the Run and Love, Peace and Grilled Cheese, as well as ice cream provided by Stewart’s Shops.
Teams were set up in tents surrounding the track offering raffles, games, treats or other things in order to continue raising funds throughout the event.
The event included 47 teams pledging to raise funds and participate in the walking event. Of those teams, approximately 375 people registered to raise money throughout the year. Of those approximately, 150 people are cancer survivors.
As of Saturday, Plattsburgh Relay for Life, with the help of the registered teams and local sponsors, has raised $102,991.47 of their $146,000 goal.
Anyone can donate online to help the cause at tinyurl.com/3rktj99t by searching for Plattsburgh Relay for Life on that page and following the donation instructions.
GET YOUR CHECK-UPS
Kids attending the event had the opportunity to partake in games of giant Jenga, Hungry Hungry Hippos, dodgeball, a tug-of-war challenge and human ring toss, or they could stop at the kids corner for snacks and water.
An opening ceremony featured a live performance by The Boobie Sisters, a group of breast cancer survivors, and the Blues Brothers, a charitable organization of men living with cancer as well as Portrait of Hope, in which nine individuals shared stories of how cancer had affected their lives.
“Please get your preventative check-ups,” said Crystal Carter, a 6-year cancer survivor.
“Do not put anything off if it hurts or feels wrong; get yourself checked. Remember to celebrate and fight.”
Relay for Life offers survivors a sense of community.
“When I was diagnosed, I didn’t believe it and kind of lost my mind for a bit. A friend brought me to a relay event and I immediately felt so much support,” 8-year cancer survivor Sue Odell said.
“I was feeling alone and that quickly went away, I knew I was not alone. We are going to fight cancer until it no longer exists.”
Plattsburgh Middle School acapella group Fermata Nowhere and the Champlain Valley Irish Dancers also performed at the event.
LAPS AND LUMINARIAS
Several special laps around the track were planned throughout the evening, including a survivor and caregiver lap following the opening ceremony, a conga lap, followed by a cheer lap lead by Bizzy Bee Cheerleading and Athletic Studio and, after the closing ceremony, a glow lap.
A luminaria lighting ceremony was held, where those who made a luminaria tribute — a paper bag with drawings, paintings, photos or notes — lit the candles inside the bags to honor lost loved ones or celebrate survivors.
This event has several purposes according to event organizers: It is primarily to honor those who did not survive their battle with cancer, celebrate those who have, raise awareness and preventive measures, as well as raise funds to find a cure.
“It’s hard to put into words how this event makes you feel,” Sterling said.
“It’s a way to help friends and families cope with loss, diagnoses, or it can be a time to celebrate success. It is a culmination of everybody’s hard work from throughout the year”
Fundraising is a year-long process in preparation for the event, where trophies were awarded to teams who raised the most money and the team who raised the most in the most creative way.
The top five fundraising teams at the time of the event were the Committee Chairs with $30,038 raised; American Legion 912 Community with $7,974 raised; MRP Solutions with $4,510 raised; Northline Hopeful Friends and Family with $4,499 raised and The Peanut Gallery with $4,162 raised.
A personal trophy was awarded to Brenda Stevens for raising the most money alone. Stevens surpassed a personal goal of $10,000.
“Fundraising has always come sort of easy for me,” said Stevens, experience lead for the Relay for Life committee.
“You need to put yourself out there and not be afraid of who might say no. I’ve gotten a lot of ‘no’s’ doing this. I was probably 600 to 800 dollars away from reaching my goal and I started daunting myself, but my family told me ‘No, you’re not stopping; you need to keep going’ and I made it.”
She raised money through “U-Choose” raffles and posting advertisement signs along the track featuring local business information during the relay event.
“We start in September for next year’s relay. It’s a lot of work, A lot of hard work,” Stevens said.
“But I think we have 20 or so people on the committee and they bust their butts putting this together, it’s not an easy process, but when it comes to walking the walk, or talking the talk, they do it.”
“I would like to thank the community for all its love and support,” she continued.
“I really hope we can find a cure. This is the only time I will say this, but I would love to be out of a volunteer job.”
