PLATTSBURGH — The COVID-19 pandemic created major challenges for K-12 educators, students, and families.
In response, the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System (CEFLS) announces a new project that will provide additional academic support thanks to a Lake Placid Education Foundation grant from the Adirondack Foundation.
INNOVATIVE SERVICES
“When people think about libraries, they often focus on buildings with books,” Anja Bouchard, coordinated outreach librarian, said.
“While that is certainly true, libraries also provide access to resources in many other ways. Our commitment to the communities we serve drives the creation of many innovative services, especially during times of hardship.”
The grant enabled CEFLS to purchase 12 months unlimited use of Brainfuse HelpNow, which provides state-aligned live tutoring and homework help in all core academic subjects.
This online service is available Monday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. HelpNow also includes other resources that can be accessed anytime such as eLearning tools, writing labs, foreign language labs, and more.
“As we thought about the impact of the pandemic on area students and educators, we really wanted to find a way to provide some assistance,” Bouchard said.
“The generosity of the Adirondack Foundation enabled us to make this goal a reality through the purchase of a subscription to Brainfuse HelpNow."
Families in CEFLS service area may visit cefls.org/helpnow and use their library card to get started.
No card? Contact your local library to get one free of charge.
A portion of the grant funding will be used to increase the collection of nonfiction eBooks to support middle school and high school academic work.
These materials are available at cefls.overdrive.com.
Since some families in the CEFLS service area do not have reliable internet access, the award was also used to purchase 11 hotspots to make these online resources more readily available.
WONDERBOOKS
Additional support will be provided to elementary students with the addition of nonfiction Wonderbooks to CEFLS collection.
These print books with ready-to-play audiobooks inside include a literacy learning mode and do not require an internet connection.
See CEFLS' current list of titles at cefls.org/wonderbooks.
For more information about project, please visit cefls.org/helpnow or email abouchard@cefls.org.
