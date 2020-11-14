In this Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield puts his mask back on after speaking at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on a "Review of Coronavirus Response Efforts" on Capitol Hill in Washington. In mid-November 2020, U.S. health officials took a new tack to encourage Americans to wear masks, by emphasizing recent research that finds wearing one protects the person who wears it.