PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county area COVID-19 positivity rates have decreased since the prior seven-day period.
As of Thursday night, Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties were all back down to “low” for community spread as well, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
COUNTIES
From Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, Clinton County Health Department reported 110 new cases, all of which were lab-processed cases only.
Franklin County Public Health reported 103 new cases from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. As of Tuesday, 65 of those cases remained active.
FCPH’s case total also includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
Essex County Health Department’s monthly case total will be available next week.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) COVID-19 Response Team reported 18 new positive cases in the southern portion of Akwesasne from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, with 11 of those cases remaining active Monday.
“The active cases include one (1) toddler between the age of 6 months to 4-years old, three (3) children between the age of 5 and 11 years old, and seven (7) community members over the age of 18,” the SRMT news release said.
“Please wish them a safe and complication-free recovery.”
STATEWIDE
A state press release revealed that 19 COVID-19 related deaths were reported statewide on Monday.
Gov. Hochul reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated to combat the virus.
“As we continue to prepare for any potential future surges, use the tools that help protect against and treat COVID-19,” Hochul said in the release.
“The vaccine and booster are the best tools we have to keep COVID-19 at bay. I encourage those who are not up to date on their vaccine and booster doses to get caught up immediately. Take a test if you feel unwell and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment.”
