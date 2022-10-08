CHAZY — Give your old eyeglasses an up-cycle with Chazy Central Rural School’s Leo Club, an affiliate of the Chazy Lions Club.
During the month of October, Leo Club members are collecting used eyeglasses for a community service project, according to their advisor Steven Cross.
HELPING THE COMMUNITY
Three Leo Club members shared the why of their project.
Emma Howell: “We are helping the community for Leo and Lion’s Club. We’re collecting eyeglasses like to be an easy way to help people who are disadvantaged or who don’t get the chance or who can’t see or read. I think this is important people should be able to get the same opportunities as people who don’t need things like that.”
Cali Castine: “I’m participating because, first of all, the Leo Club, we’re trying to get a community service that organizes to help people who need things like eyeglasses because eyeglasses are super important and a lot of people don’t have that and can’t afford them. Basically, any type of eyeglasses to help with vision impairment, and people who got surgeries and can’t see now. It would be easier for them to afford. World Sight Day is coming up on the second Thursday (Oct. 13) in October.”
Kylie Stolting: “I want to make a difference and I want to help the community in any way I can. With World Sight Day coming up, I think it’s a great opportunity to do so. We do projects like this every year to help people who cannot afford eyeglasses or need help with receiving them. We’ve collected quite a few. We just started. It goes the whole month of October. We placed boxes all through the school, so that people can put the glasses in at their own time or if they have any, they can bring them in whenever they feel like they have the time to do so. Anybody from the community can bring them into the school, too.”
This is the Leo Club’s first eyeglass collection.
“Leo Club is a club at the school supported by the Chazy Lions Club,” Cross said.
“We’re hoping to get at least a 1,000 pair of glasses. If people in the community can bring them to the school lobby, we can collect them.”
