PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) is reminding residents to be on the lookout for ticks through the rest of the summer and fall seasons.
Ticks can spread diseases that make people and pets very sick. They are most often found in shady, moist areas at ground level, the health department said.
“We have already seen over 100 cases of anaplasmosis, babesiois, or Lyme disease (all tick-related illnesses) in Clinton County residents this year alone,” Supervising Public Health Nurse in the Division of Health Care Services at CCHD, Nichole Louis, said.
“With several months left in our known tick season, we are on track to see more cases than we did in 2022.”
Ticks cling to tall grass, brush and shrubs, usually no more than 18-24 inches off the ground. They also live in lawns and gardens, especially at the edges of woods and around old stone walls.
Ticks can enter your yard through woods, tall grass or small animals or birds.
“The first step in preventing tick-related illness is to avoid ticks and the places we know they like to be,” Principal Public Health Educator in the Division of Health Planning & Promotion at the CCHD, Molly Flynn, said.
“When possible, stay away from places where ticks are normally found. If you are walking, hiking or biking, stay toward the center of the path and avoid dense woods and bushy areas.”
Other prevention measures include:
Use an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) approved insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon, eucalyptus or 2-undecanone.
Cover your skin as much as possible. Wear enclosed shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Tuck pant legs into socks or boots and shirt into pants.
Wear light-colored clothing with a tight weave to spot ticks easily.
Treat clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks, and tents) with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Never apply permethrin directly to skin.
Cover baby carriers and strollers with mosquito netting.
Stay away from animal nests and teach children to do the same.
“Even with your best prevention efforts, you may still come in contact with ticks. Make frequent tick checks routine for everyone in your family—including pets,” Flynn said.
“Pets that spend time outdoors can bring ticks indoors, putting you at risk, even if you haven’t spent time outdoors yourself.”
Tick checks should include key areas ticks like to hide, such as under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist and on the hairline and scalp. Taking a shower as soon as possible after spending time outdoors can also help to wash away unattached ticks.
If spending time outdoors, check for ticks frequently to remove them before they have a chance to bite.
“If you have been bitten by a tick, be sure to tell your doctor and be on the lookout for symptoms,” Louis said.
“The most common symptoms of tick-related illnesses include: fever and/or chills; aches and pains; and a rash.”
Residents can learn more ways to protect their families from tick-related illness at: http://www.clintonhealth.org/news_letters/SpringSafetyGuide2023.pdf.
