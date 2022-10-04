PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department’s upcoming vaccine clinic will give the public a chance to better protect themselves against the ever-changing COVID-19 virus.
The clinic, which will be offering both the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters shots, is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, in the SUNY Plattsburgh Memorial Hall at 25 Rugar St. in Plattsburgh.
ORIGINAL AND OMICRON STRAINS
According to the CDC, these updated boosters are called “bivalent because they protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.”
Director of Healthcare Service at CCHD Debra Tackett said the health department has been actively working to make the public aware that they are now available locally.
“CCHD has used all of our usual media outlets to get the word out for these clinics,” Tackett said.
“We are utilizing our typical media outlets to get the word out and it seems to be working. By the end of business today (Tuesday), we will have given 859 bivalent doses.”
HOW TO REGISTER
To register for Thursday’s clinic, visit www.clintonhealth.org/covid19vaccine.
It is requested that those who attend the clinic bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.
Anyone 12 and older (a parent or guardian must be present to consent vaccinating a minor), and whose last dose of a COVID vaccine was at least two months ago, is eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster dose vaccination — the Moderna bivalent booster is available for those 18 and older. For additional eligibility information see: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.
STAY UP TO DATE
Tackett said it’s important for the public to stay up to date on COVID boosters regularly, because the protection from them eventually starts to wear off.
“For most of us, it has been months since our last booster, meaning some of its protection has worn off. This booster will help increase our protection as we move into the winter months. It has also been updated to protect against the variants that are most common right now,” she said.
“It can be frustrating to keep being asked to update your booster dose. But try to think of it like the flu shot — we get one each year to protect against the germs that are (in) circulation during this flu season. Why wouldn’t we do the same for COVID-19? Plus, you can get them at the same time.”
