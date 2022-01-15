PLATTSBURGH — In light of the state Department of Health’s announcement that local health departments are no longer required to contact trace for COVID-19, the Clinton County Health Department and state Virtual Call Center plan to continue prioritizing calls to lab-confirmed cases who fall into high-risk categories.
“These categories include children in K-12 school settings (ages 18 and younger), those 65 years of age and older, and those who live or work in a congregate setting,” CCHD said in a press release.
“However, in light of the continued high volume of new daily cases, lab-confirmed positive cases should not anticipate receiving a phone call.”
SELF-SERVE PORTALS
The state has launched self-serve portals for those requiring isolation or quarantine orders, which are for lab-confirmed positives and their close contacts only, CCHD said in a Facebook post.
• Learn more at tinyurl.com/sbb3hvh6.
• For isolation paperwork, visit tinyurl.com/3jjfp8pf.
• For quarantine paperwork, visit tinyurl.com/yckhnmfr.
STAY HOME
CCHD said those who have tested positive for COVID-19 must stay home and isolate themselves from others for five days from symptom onset.
“Tell your close contacts that you have COVID-19 right away so they can monitor for symptoms,” the agency said. “If your symptoms are improving, you may discontinue home isolation on day six but you must continue to wear a well-fitted face covering and social distance whenever around others for another five days.”
Those who have tested positive with an at-home test are advised to follow the same guidance, and do not need to seek additional testing unless they require isolation paperwork, CCHD said.
Anyone identified as a high-risk, close contact — such as a household member or domestic partners — who is not fully vaccinated or has not received a booster if eligible, should stay home for five days from their last interaction with the positive case and monitor for symptoms.
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
The state operates two free COVID-19 testing sites in the tri-county area.
The community site at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Adirondack Hall, 51 Sanborn Ave., runs weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule your appointment at tinyurl.com/5n8ubub4.
Additionally, a site at the former Nickels Redemption Center, 201 West Main St. in Malone, runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Register for an appointment at tinyurl.com/2p89juvz.
You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
Information on where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is listed on page A8.
