PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County bore two more COVID-related deaths over the holiday weekend.
Clinton County Health Department shared the news late Tuesday morning and Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn later confirmed University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) reported both deaths occurred over the extended weekend, Friday to Monday.
The casualties raise the county’s virus death toll to 39.
COVID-related deaths across the tri-county area are nearing 100, with 33 deaths logged in Essex County and 20 deaths logged in Franklin County since the pandemic’s onset for a three-county total of 92.
TRI-COUNTY CASES
The tri-county area’s COVID caseload breached 450 active cases Tuesday.
Clinton County was home to 217 of them, nearly half, and had 320 residents in quarantine. More than 170 new cases have been reported countywide since Thursday.
Essex and Franklin counties logged 35 and 123 new cases, respectively, in the same time frame.
Seventy-one cases out of the area’s active caseload were in Essex County and the remaining 167 belonged to Franklin County.
HOSPITALIZED
As of Saturday, the North Country had 76 COVID-hospitalized patients regionwide, per state data.
Eighteen of whom were reportedly in intensive care units (ICUs).
CVPH told the Press-Republican Tuesday it had 17 COVID-positive patients as of that morning, including three in its ICU.
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
Testing is available throughout the tri-county area.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
All residents age 12 or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Information on where to get the vaccine is available at vaccines.gov and listed on page A8.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.