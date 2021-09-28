PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department and chain pharmacies have put forth their plans to begin providing COVID booster shots to eligible individuals who have already received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
This follows Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement Monday that the state would begin implementing booster doses in its vaccination plan.
ELIGIBILITY DETAILS
CCHD outlined how those eligible for Pfizer booster vaccine doses are individuals who previously received a two-dose series of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had their second doses at least six months ago and meet one or more of the following criteria:
• They are age 65 or older.
• They are age 18 or older and residents of a long-term care facility.
• They are age 50 to 64 and have one or more of the following underlying medical conditions:
• Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers).
• Chronic kidney disease.
• Pulmonary disease, including but not limited to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate to severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis and 9/11-related pulmonary diseases.
• Intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down syndrome.
• Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension (high blood pressure).
• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system), including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines or other causes.
• Severe obesity (body mass index (BMI) of 40 kg/m2), or obesity (BMI of 30 kg/m2 or higher, but lower than 40 kg/m2).
• Pregnancy.
• Sickle cell disease or thalassemia.
• Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus.
• Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain).
• Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's disease or dementia.
• Liver disease.
• They are 18 to 49 years of age with one or more of the underlying medical conditions listed above, based on individual benefits and risks.
• They are 18 to 64 years of age and are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on individual benefits and risks.
Those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not currently eligible for booster shots.
KINNEY, PRICE CHOPPER
Kinney Drugs and Price Chopper/Market 32 pharmacies are now offering booster shots.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kinney Drugs pharmacists have played a pivotal role in helping our communities respond by administering hundreds of thousands of COVID vaccinations and tests, and by providing trusted advice and guidance,” Kinney Drugs President John Marraffa said in a statement.
“In addition to administering booster shots to eligible individuals, our pharmacy teams are ready to answer questions, administer other vaccines and, of course, to fill prescriptions.”
“Price Chopper/Market 32’s community pharmacies are pleased to continue doing our part to protect our communities from COVID-19,” Scott Guisinger, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of pharmacy, stated.
“We encourage those who qualify for a booster to get one and those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so immediately so they can help protect themselves, their families and their communities.”
More information about scheduling a booster shot is available at kinneydrugs.com and pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/.
THURSDAY CLINICS
CCHD Director of Health Care Services Debra Tackett said her agency was pleased and prepared to begin this phase of the vaccination process.
“Beginning Thursday, we will offer boosters to those eligible at our weekly clinics," she added.
To register for a booster through CCHD, visit www.clintonhealth.org/covid19vaccine.
