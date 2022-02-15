PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department and University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital are conducting the 2022 Community Health Survey, which allows residents to share thoughts and opinions about their health experiences and concerns over the past few years.
“The survey is one of first steps in the local community health assessment process,” said Molly Flynn, principal public health educator in CCHD’s Division of Health Planning and Promotion at CCHD. “Input will help shape health improvement plans that are being developed as part of the assessment.”
The assessment is conducted every three years, and this round is the third time CCHD and CVPH have fielded such a survey, a press release said.
The survey is anonymous and takes approximately five to 10 minutes to complete. It is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHA2022 and can be completed on a computer, tablet or phone.
Residents can also find the link to the survey on CCHD’s social media pages or by looking for the news release on the health department’s website, clintonhealth.org.
Paper copies of the survey are available for those without access to the internet. Responses will be collected through the end of March.
“We want to know what our residents need to be healthy and taking this survey is one of the easiest and quickest ways for residents communicate that to us,” Flynn added. “We want to hear from as many residents as possible.”
CCHD will share the results with the community this summer and use them to help identify health priorities for the 2022 Community Health Improvement Plan.
