PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Health awarded the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) a $197,502 per year, five-year grant to increase regional capacity and support to improve the continuity of care for breast/chest feeding and human milk feeding across community settings.
CCHD will advance broad-based policy, systems and environmental changes to promote, support and protect breastfeeding and chestfeeding (a term used to describe feeding a baby from a person’s chest) across Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties.
The contract will commence July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2028. Exclusive breast/chest feeding for the first six months of life is a public health priority and a goal of the New York State Prevention Agenda, the blueprint for state and local action to improve the health of all New Yorkers.
In addition, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, and World Health Organization all recommend exclusive breast/chest feeding for six months, followed by continued breast/chest feeding for one year or longer as mutually desired by parent and infant.
“Anything we can do to support breast/chestfeeding families sets Clinton County up for a healthier future,” Mandy Snay, director of Health Planning and Promotion at CCHD, said.
“Clinton County partners have been working collaboratively for many years with great success. The number of breast/chestfed babies continues to increase each year which speaks to the effectiveness of this kind of work. The CCHD team is excited to be able to continue these efforts and support partners across the region.”
CCHD was awarded one of nine grants statewide. The grant will cover state identified priority areas in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties to address breast/chest feeding disparities and improve health equity for communities with high rates of poverty and chronic disease.
Community settings of focus for this initiative include businesses and worksites, health care practices, public spaces, and community venues where people live, work, gather, play, worship, and receive services. This funding will allow CCHD to build upon the successes and address barriers identified through the Creating Breastfeeding Friendly Communities grant (2016-2023).
Long-term outcomes of the Breastfeeding, Chestfeeding, and Lactation Friendly New York (BFF-NY) program include:
- Increased breast/chest feeding initiation, exclusivity, and duration in communities of focus.
- Reduced racial/ethnic and community disparities in breast/chest feeding initiation, exclusivity, and duration.
- Improved health in communities of focus.
- Reduced obesity and risk of chronic diseases in NYS.
