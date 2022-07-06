PERU — The public is invited to join the Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA) on Sunday, July 10, at the Peru Dock Peru Dock, located at 3930 State Route 9, for the opportunity to visit the historic Bluff Point Lighthouse on Valcour Island.
Round trip transportation will be provided for $30 per person.
The fee will include a trail guide and George Clifford’s book on Lake Champlain Lighthouses. Special lighthouse T-Shirts and ornaments will also be on sale that day. The boat, that holds 4-5 people per trip, will begin shuttling at 9 a.m. with trips to the island every 20 minutes.
The Lighthouse will close at 2:30 p.m., and all visitors to the Island must return by 3 p.m. In the event of wind or thunderstorms the tour will be cancelled and a rain date registration for August 7 will be offered.
Refunds due to the cancellation will be made if requested.
Pre-registration, payment and scheduling departure times must be done in advance to guarantee a spot on the boat.
Once on the island a Docent will be available for tours of the Lighthouse. Participants must be aware that the trip requires the physical ability to debark and board from the Island’s natural landing, walking on uneven surfaces over rough terrain and climbing stairs.
The Island is also famous for poison ivy plants. An adult must accompany anyone under the age of 12 and those under the age of 16 must bring and wear their own life jackets. Individuals may bring a picnic lunch to enjoy while on the island and must carry out what you carry in.
Visitors to the Lighthouse will view displays depicting the history of Lake Champlain Lighthouses, Lake Champlain’s Military History, the 20th Century Camps on Valcour Island and the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper.
Visitors may climb to the Lantern Room to see the functioning light and the outstanding view it offers.
For more information and to register your spot, please call the Clinton County Historical Association at 518-561-0340.
Information about the Lighthouse can be found on Facebook or the Museum’s website: clintoncountyhistorical.org
