PLATTSBURGH – The Clinton County Historical Association and Museum is licensed to round up bootleggers, rum runners and the like.
The Board of Trustees announces the award of a $7,500 Corridor of Commerce Grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership (CVNHP).
CCHA will use these funds to create a two-room exhibit to tell the story of the Prohibition Era in the North Country, according to a press release.
The project will research and document the Prohibition Era and the connections established with Quebec border towns, which facilitated smuggling of alcohol by road, rail and water.
Towns such as Rouses Point, Champlain, Mooers and Churubusco and their Quebec town counterparts were central to area smuggling and bootlegging, which was notorious over the 13 years of the life of the 18th Amendment.
"For one thing its the 100th anniversary for the amendment for Prohibition, " Geri Favreau, CCHA president, project coordinator, and a past president of the Rouses Point-Champlain Historical Association, said.
"We work very closely with the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. We're always working with them to get grants, and one of the topics for their grants this year was Prohibition. So, we chose that because it made perfect sense for us to try and tell that story here in Clinton County.
"We are always looking for new and exciting topics. Things that the general public would be interested in coming to see or hearing about."
'ILLEGAL BOOZE'
The Plattsburgh City Jail housed alleged and convicted smugglers, and law enforcement was known for numerous raids. Keeseville and Peru were waystations.
“Prohibition was a major economic driver in our region as ‘illegal’ booze was transported across the border and to places south by people who said that they were ‘only making an honest living’ to support their families,” Favreau said.
“Many, many families have interesting tales of their ancestors who were bootleggers, including mine. NASCAR was born out of bootlegging! CCHA looks forward to hearing your stories and seeing your pictures.”
The project will cover the entire county and include a presentation for the public and a special exhibit opening for members, the public and collaborators.
The exhibit and presentation will revisit the 13 years of Prohibition and its ramifications on county citizens of all ages and all livelihoods.
Photos of that time period will be collected from all sources in the county and shared through the exhibit and the presentation.
TREASURE HUNT
"We would like people share their stories and pictures if they have any," Favreau said.
"Sometimes pictures are a little hard to come by because of the topic because it was illegal and they didn't take a lot of pictures. We've come up with a few. We want pictures and stories. Even if it's stories that have come down from the generations."
Project partners will include: public historians for Towns of Clinton, Chazy, Mooers, Ellenburg, AuSable, and Peru, the City of Plattsburgh and the Villages of Rouses Point and Champlain; SUNY Plattsburgh Special Collections; the public; the Northern New York Library Network; border town historians from Quebec; the Rouses Point-Champlain Historical Society; Calvin Castine from Hometown Cable, and Larry Gooley, award-winning author of "Bullets, Booze, Bootleggers and Beer, Volume 1."
The project is also inspired by "Rum Across the Border" by the late historian and former CCHA President Dr. Allan Everest.
This project is funded by a 2021 Corridor of Commerce Grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership through an agreement awarded by the United States National Parks Service to the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission in partnership with the CVNHP.
NEIWPCC manages CVNHP’s personnel, contract, grant and budget tasks and provides input on the program’s activities.
