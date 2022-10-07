More Information

The Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership Director’s Award is weighed by the following criteria for grants closed by August 1 of the current year:

• The number of partnerships developed through the project

• The overall success of those partnerships

• The awardee demonstrated effective communication among partners and the media

• The number of volunteers involved in the project

• The number of volunteer hours generated, and the amount of match generated by the project

• The awardee demonstrated innovation in interpretation and education

• The number of programs developed, including events and school programs

• The number of students and teachers involved

The project included:

• 30 partner organizations

• 74 volunteers contributing 1407 hours of time, which is valued at $46,670.

• They hosted 10 events with 425 people attending.

• A $81,761 match was reported for the $15,000 grant.

Champlain Valley Suffrage Centennial Auto Tour Organization participants: Clinton County Historical Association, League of Women Voters of the North Country, North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association, Town of Lewis, First Congregational Church of Lewis, Lewis Cemetery, Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County Historical Association, Elizabethtown Social Center, Champlain Area Trails (CATS), Meadowmount School of Music, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Chimney Point State Historic Site (VT), Folklife Center and Children's Department at Crandall Public Library, League of Women Voters Saratoga County, American Association of University Women Adirondack Branch, Chapman Museum, Warren County Historical Society, First Baptist Church in Glens Falls, City of Glens Falls, and Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST).