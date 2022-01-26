CCE Clinton head to retire

PLATTSBURGH – Mary P. Breyette is a day away from retiring as the executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County.
She will return part-time for the Extension's Senior Fitness programming.
Breyette was a physical education teacher prior to her Extension career.
NORTH COUNTRY TO CHESAPEAKE COUNTRY
The Beekmantown Central School Class of 1974 graduate participated in intramural sports and gymnastics at the school.
She attended Salisbury State College (now Salisbury University), where she was a diver, on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
“I was at North Country Community College, and Salisbury is noted for their lacrosse nationally,” she said.
“We had two lacrosse players going to Salisbury, and I was so cold. I hated winter then. I love winter now. So a bunch of us girls went down and checked out the university.”
The students left snowy Saranac Lake to walk in sunshine and blooming azaleas in Salisbury.
“I said, 'I'm so here,'” she said.
“It was a small campus back then. I was studying to be a phys-ed teacher. I actually had planned to go to Castleton (University in Vermont). I didn't get my response to Castleton until after I got back. I was like I'm out of here. I'm so going down there. I love the ocean and never came back. I stayed there for 20 years.”
Breyette taught in public school, Pocomoke Middle School, for three years before teaching 17 years at Salisbury School, a private school.
EXTENSION TO EXTENSION
Breyette began working with the University of Delaware Extension program's 4-H Youth-At-Risk Program in 1992.
“That was a grant program,” she said.
“When the grant ended, I was hired by the U Mass Extension, with the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. I was an extension educator and then became the 4-H state camping specialist.”
A desire to return home to the North Country led to a 4-H job in 2005 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Essex County.
“I was there for 11 years, when this position opened up in 2015,” she said.
Breyette is retiring now because she can.
“It's a good time for me,” she said.
“I've enjoyed the administration part of it, but my passion is teaching. That's my happy-joy-joy. I'm of the age I can retire. It's been good. I feel like I've done a really good job. The county has been really supportive of CCE. CCE does really great work, and I want to continue my part of the work."
POST-RETIREMENT
Breyette will have more time to snowshoe, cross-country ski and power walk.
“Getting outside is really important to me. I will be getting outside in the daylight, which will be delightful, although I do love getting out at 6 a.m.,” she said.
“I know I'm not well.”
Breyette will continue to volunteer with the Extension's 4-H, baby sitting and bluegrass programs, the latter, initially started at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“We're in year eight,” she said.
“We have a bluegrass program that kids learn a bluegrass instrument. They can change instruments yearly. They can stay with the same instrument. Being in year seven, we now have kids who started out as learners actually mentoring and teaching instruments via Zoom.”
The five-year pilot has been hugely successful in Clinton and Essex counties.
“We've opened it up,” she said.
“We have a couple of people from Franklin County. We're actually getting ready to do an RFP (Request For Program) statewide for any county in the state that's interested. We have a funder, The Next Generation Bluegrass, who is interested in continuing to fund more programs for youth."
Bluegrass audiences comprise an older demographic.
"We want younger faces," she said.
"We want bluegrass music to keep going. Anyone interested in becoming a 4-Her, so they can join this program. They get their instruments for free. They get their lessons for free. It's all provided to them because of this agreement we have with the Next Generation Bluegrass Project. We do good stuff here. I'm telling you.”
Breyette is thrilled to retire, though “it has truly my her privilege to lead CCE Clinton over the past six plus years.”
“I have plans,” she said.
“I do. I have plans.”
