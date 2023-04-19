PLATTSBURGH — Earlier this year, Scott Allen, Barbara Hebert, Danielle King, Alissa Momot and Molly Ryan joined the Clinton Community College’s Foundation Board, bringing the total number of members to 14.
“It’s such a pleasure to partner with so many great community leaders, and I’m thankful they’re lending their talents to support our great community college,” James Jock, foundation board president, said.
Jock then said the board strives to innovate ways to make an education accessible for everyone through the scholarships they steward.
“We couldn’t do it without our generous community partners!”
Clinton Community College Foundation Board oversees the Foundation, a 501©3 organization separate from Clinton Community College (CCC).
The Foundation is responsible for managing and distributing scholarships to CCC’s students, providing over $100,000 in scholarships this school year, as well as hosting special events like the Education Champion Award, the Paul and Gary Titherington Memorial Golf Tournament and Strides of James.
“This marks an exciting start of a new chapter in the Foundation’s history. As the board grows so does our ability to reach and impact our community,” Chris Chamars, executive director to the foundation, said.
“The new faces joining the board will bring their unique experiences and help the Foundation move to a more inclusive manner as we continue our mission of transforming the lives of CCC students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community.”
The current board officers and members are:
• James Jock (president), real estate associate broker, eXp Realty
• Trevor Rabideau (secretary), funeral director, R.W. Walker Funeral Home
• Melissa Mowry (treasurer), vice president of finance, UFirst Federal Credit Union
• Chris Chamars, executive director to the foundation and CCC Institutional Advancement.
• Scott Allen, managing partner, AES Engineering
• Sandy Young-Brady, community relations coordinator, Meadowbrook Healthcare
• Matthew Bergeron, senior counsel, New York State United Teachers
• Barbara Hebert, town councilor, Town of Plattsburgh
• Danielle King, director of business & workforce development, The Development Corp
• Dr. John Kowal, CCC President
• Tom Mandeville, CCC Faculty Association representative
• Alissa Momot, marketing coordinator, Twinstate Technologies
• Molly Ryan, executive director, Clinton County Industrial Development Agency
• Betsy Vicencio, CCC Board of Trustees representative
To learn more about Clinton Community College Foundation, visit https://clinton.edu/alumni-and-foundation/foundation/ or reach out to Chris Chamars at Chris.Chamars@clinton.edu.
