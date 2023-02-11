PLATTSBURGH — Family Connections celebrates all of its parents during National Parent Leadership month in February.
“We as a Family Resource Center network value the contribution of parents to our community, and we want to honor that,” Juliette Lynch, Prevention Services Project director at the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, said.
“We show appreciation for them by having events like this time at our Gym Day, we had Joe Ferris draw the caricatures of them as superheroes. Their parenting strengths, he kind of put on them, too.
“We want to help parents feel valued for the hard work they put in to raise their children because children really are the foundation of our future. Parents deserve a lot credit for the work that they put in. They are leaders within their family. They are leaders who contribute to the communities that they live in.”
The agency has many examples of parent leaders a who serve on its board and facilitate support groups.
“We have a Parent Advisory Committee,” Lynch said.
“We have parents that give us input to anything into everything from the design of our play areas to the way that our programs run. It makes sense because actually those programs are to support them.”
PARENT LEADER
Plattsburgh resident Jason Murray is a parent group leader.
“I’m just a volunteer from the community,” he said.
“I’ve gone through some training provided by the Childcare Council to learn how to work with a group of people with diverse interests and issues to kind of make everything flow as smoothly as possible. We make sure each person has time to share if they are wanting to do that. and if anyone is in danger we’ll make sure that appropriate help is arranged for this person.”
When he attends the Parent Support Group, he’s a leader as well as a parent.
“I also do have time to share my struggles and triumphs while I’m there,” he said.
“But it falls upon me if someone is taking an extra long time, I’m trying to get them to end gracefully and just kind of keep it moving so everybody gets their time to be heard.”
Murray also serves on the Parent Advisory Committee.
“That is a group of parents from the community as well, who receive services from the Childcare Council,” he said.
“We kind of evaluate the services that are rendered. We brainstorm ways that they might be able to be improved if they could be improved. We also help to come up with new things that may be helpful for parents in the North Country.”
Murray and his wife, Katherine, have two children ages almost 5 and 8.
“When we first had our child, we didn’t have too many friends that also had children at that time,” he said.
“So what we decided to do is we went to what they call Play Group at the Family Resource Center. While we were there, we met other parents that were also looking for a place to take their children, some activities to do.”
The Murrays made friendships with many of the people they met, and now the majority of their friendships as parents are other parents that they met at Family Connections.
“I know that a lot of people most likely feel the same way that if you don’t have close friends that are also parents it’s kind of hard to explain and talk about some of the issues that you face as a parent, especially some of the single parents that we have or nontraditional parents,” he said.
“So, just having someone that can listen to you that may have gone through what you have gone through or at least has been in a similar situation. It’s vital to me, and I think it’s the same way for my wife.”
SUPPORT OPTIONS
Family Connections has two support groups weekly.
“One on Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and we have pizza and child care,” Lynch said.
“Any parent is welcome to come to that. and then another one on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and we also have childcare for that program as well. Those are just for general parents, any parent is welcome. Then, we have some more specific support groups that we offer for grandparents raising grandchildren and families that have adopted children as well. Those vary when they are offered, but we do offer them as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.