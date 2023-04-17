PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College’s Faculty Association Union has announced a “vote of no confidence” in college President John Kowal.
In a press release sent to the media Saturday, FA President Denise Coughlin said all present teaching and non-teaching members of the union unanimously voted on the action April 13.
“The FA membership finds that John Kowal lacks or is unable to demonstrate the needed leadership qualities or skills that are critical to ensure the betterment and future of the College,” the union said.
“He has failed in his tenure as President of the College to meet his stated goals while serving as administrator-in charge and seeking the position of President in 2021.”
‘TOTALLY SHOCKED’
Kowal told the Press-Republican Monday that, upon reading the announcement of the union’s decision, “the rug was pulled out from underneath” him.
“I was totally shocked,” he said, adding that the media knew before he did.
“It’s common practice at most institutions that when a leader is, basically, given a vote of no confidence, that that person is notified in advance … and nothing to the effect came to my attention in writing.”
In February, the FA took a similar approach by voting no confidence in CCC’s Board of Trustees.
At the same time, the union also moved to a Work to Rule status at the college, meaning they will fully embrace the duties outlined in their current contract and nothing extra.
Both moves were precipitated by the board’s inability to reach a new contract with the union for the past six years.
‘ONLY BEEN A YEAR’
However, Kowal says they’ve really only been in contract negotiations with the union for about a year.
“We were told, and this was when I was still vice president, that there would be no need to negotiate because the Faculty Association recognized that difficult financial situation that the college faced. So we would hold off until conditions improve and then we would reengage,” he said.
“So it’s really only been a year where we’ve been actively negotiating to move forward and the board’s been very active to try to provide some opportunity for negotiation.”
Several concerns and accusations were raised in the FA’s press release about Kowal’s leadership, specifically regarding an unprecedented number of resignations occurring at the college.
“As President of Clinton Community College, John Kowal is unable to unite the people he leads to convey a shared mission and to create and maintain a positive work environment. This inability to inspire, motivate, and model collaboration has led to a large number of resignations in key positions within the President’s Cabinet, the faculty, and in other important areas across the campus in recent months,” the union’s press release continued.
“Some of these individuals have chosen to leave the College without a new, secured position rather than to remain working under his lack of leadership. The FA vote of No Confidence reflects that John Kowal has been aware of the dire Campus Climate under his watch for two years and that having many resignations, an unprecedented number in the history of the college, is not unexpected because he is unable to demonstrate skills to make positive progress.”
RESIGNATION CONCERNS
Coughlin claims about nine resignations of full-time CCC employees have taken place over the 2022-2023 academic year.
Kowal, though, disagrees that there’s a resignation problem.
Specifically, he said his cabinet has been full for the past year, with the exception of two people leaving for higher paid positions elsewhere.
“That’s normal procedure for people in these kinds of positions,” Kowal said.
“So that representation that we’ve had this big departure of people, particularly on the cabinet because of my lack of leadership, is very inaccurate.”
‘VERY UNFAIR’
In regards to faculty leaving, it’s the same situation, he said.
“We, simply, because of our finances cannot offer much higher salaries to retain people,” he said. “Actually there were two … faculty members that have left for higher paying positions.”
“That’s natural (for) any kind of organization, any kind of college. So to place the blame for that on me, I think it’s very unfair.”
Kowal was also taken aback by the FA’s accusation that he was not supportive of the faculty and that he “does not create or promote urgency to resolve the contract.”
“There were no promotions until the beginning of fall ‘22, when I moved to recommend to the board that seven faculty that applied for promotion, be promoted. and my message to our board was, ‘these faculty have done outstanding work. They deserve promotion, it’s long overdue.’ So for the faculty to claim that I am not supportive of the faculty is rather misguided because again, I supported this which no other recent, previous president would do because of our financial situation,” he said, adding that before then, there hadn’t been a faculty promotion since 2015.
‘THERE’S SOME HARD FEELINGS’
Kowal continued on that point by saying that when he was hired, he also agreed to take a $20,000 lower salary to save the college funds.
“So when I read this, it was very disheartening, because of the efforts I’ve made,” he said.
“Having been a faculty member for 30 years, I know how important promotions are, and I know how important that recognition is. and I am confident that I have done that in a very consistent manner.”
Now, if and when a contract is agreed to, Kowal recognizes that the relationship with the faculty will need some repairing.
“It’s going to take a significant effort to rebuild those relationships, because there is, there’s some hard feelings,” he said, speaking on behalf of the board.
“They may think otherwise, but that’s how I perceive it.”
Members of the FA will be present at the Board of Trustees meeting tonight at 5 p.m. and will speak to the vote of no confidence, if given the opportunity they said.
