PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College (CCC) is now one step closer to meeting the needs of the North Country’s evolving workforce.
Through a partnership with the North Country Workforce Partnership, Inc (NCWP), and the North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment (NAmTrans), the college will now be offering full-tuition scholarships for up to 40 New York state students in the new advanced manufacturing program, which was created to attract more New Yorkers into the local workforce.
CAN PROVIDE THE SKILLS
The scholarships were made possible by Xometry, a digital marketplace that connects enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services.
“New York is no stranger to manufacturing and has always excelled in this industry,” co-founder of Xometry, Laurence Zuriff, said at an announcement event at CCC’s Institute of Advanced Manufacturing building Tuesday morning.
“Today’s manufacturers require a different skill set to succeed. Xometry exists to champion (those) manufacturers and prepare them for success…
“When we went public a year ago, we set aside 1% of our shares outstanding — these shares are donated over time to support our donor advised funds and give us the ability to make charitable donations to organizations that improve lives and more importantly, can provide the skills needed without the burden of debt.”
FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE
Zuriff was joined Tuesday by CCC President John Kowal, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and executive director of the North Country Workforce Partnership, Sylvie Nelson, to make the scholarship announcement.
Those in the advanced manufacturing program who get the scholarship, may also benefit from help to cover books, housing, childcare and transportation.
The program will also offer a more flexible, hybrid schedule for students, Kowal said.
“The hands-on experiences will be basically in tool usage, machinery, safety — those key concepts that are so important for machinists — that will be done right here…and then the rest is delivered online. It’s the skills-based knowledge that will be delivered online, again, in a flexible way for the convenience of the participants,” Kowal said.
“Our goal is to train America’s machinists — train New Yorker’s machinists — but even beyond that.”
ANYONE CAN APPLY
Anyone will be able to apply for the scholarship, Nelson said.
“So a total of 80 individuals, that’s 40 persons per year, can access this scholarship which can include not only the unemployed or underemployed in our community…but also high school students, people looking at retirement, retirees (or) people presently unhappy in their job who are interesting in upscaling to a worthy career pathway,” Nelson said.
“What we’re witnessing today, is the application of a long-term solution that is made possible thanks to the strengths of partnership.”
STEFANIK HELP
Nelson also mentioned how Stefanik played a key role in making that partnership possible by putting NCWP in contact with Xometry.
Stefanik said when she learned Xometry was looking into regions to make investments, she pointed them toward the Plattsburgh region — something she will continue to do.
“I am so proud to continue to be an advocate for workforce development, specifically the trades. and this investment will go toward, as Laurence said, 40 to 80 training programs for good-paying jobs in machinists and technicians,” Stefanik said.
“While my job is to be a voice on behalf of this district, I also view my job as to be a convener. When there is a good idea about an investment, and they’re looking for a place across the country, I want to make sure that investment is right here in the North Country.”
THE VALUE OF THAT EDUCATION
Stec said his previous job experiences gave him an appreciation for manufacturing jobs and showed him how important they are to the local economy.
“I think it’s very easy to fall into a trap where, (with) the beautiful North Country, we’re focusing on agriculture and tourism — which are obviously vital sectors — but a diverse economy works for everybody, it’s good for all of us,” Stec said.
“In a previous life, I was a maintenance manager…and I had trades working for me including machine shop, so I know the value of that education and I know how difficult those jobs are, but I also know how rewarding and well-paying they are.
“As Congresswoman Stefanik pointed out, it’s absolutely encouraging and vital to see the partnerships that have been developed all around, but in particular here in the Plattsburgh area, among so many educational institutions, the private sector, the public sector, the federal government, (and) the State of New York. This is what it takes to make an economy work…”
INNOVATIVE COLLABORATION
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, who didn’t attend the event in person, added that “one of the greatest things about living in the North Country is our willingness to work together to improve our communities.”
“The new partnership between the North Country Workforce Partnership, Clinton Community College, the North American Center for Excellence for Transportation Equipment (NAmTrans) and Xometry to provide 40 students with scholarships is just the most recent example of this type of innovative collaboration,” Jones said.
“This will not only help local manufacturing companies recruit and retain a workforce but will also help students of all ages find good-paying jobs without having to relocate. I am proud to support the North Country Workforce Partnership and Clinton Community College, and to secure funding year after year for NAmTrans so that the manufacturing sector can continue to grow.”
Commented
