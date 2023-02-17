PLATTSBURGH — A new partnership between SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College will look to help meet the increasing need for nurses in the region.
At CCC Thursday, each institution’s president, along with staff from both colleges, held a signing event ceremony to announce and launch their newly formed “Integrated Dual Degree Program for Nursing.”
NEW PROGRAM
Under the new program, students will take coursework at CCC during the first three years, meeting all of the requirements to become a registered nurse with an associate degree in applied science in nursing.
Following the award of the associate’s degree, students are eligible to take the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) and may work part time while completing the final year of the bachelor’s program.
The dual degree program will also introduce classes at SUNY Plattsburgh at the point of admission to streamline the path to a baccalaureate degree in nursing after the fourth year.
THRIVING PARTNERSHIP
CCC students in the program may also live on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
“I’m very proud to say that we have a thriving partnership with SUNY Plattsburgh, and with our health care providers, CVPH, Meadowbrook and others in the region. and thanks to our partnerships, we’re providing career opportunities in the most noble of professions: nursing,” John Kowal, CCC President, said Thursday.
“The agreement that we will sign today will provide a creative pathway for students from our region and beyond to become nurses and meet a critical need in our area. and it takes the best of both of our programs.”
‘BROUGHT US TO THIS DAY’
Kowal said when he first came to CCC in 2018, it was always a dream of his to build partnerships like this.
Anne Herzog, SUNY Plattsburgh’s Provost, he said, also helped build up that strong spirit of collaboration between the colleges.
“All of that has brought us to this day,” he said.
“We talked about the integrated dual degree in nursing. We talked about housing, and we talked about a few other things, but it was really all about collaborating and building opportunities for our students … We are well positioned as partners in the race together to meet the need for nurses in this region and beyond.”
A ‘GREAT DAY’
SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi said Thursday was a good day for both colleges, but it was a “great day” for the community of the North Country.
“Strong health care, strong nursing are critical to the growth and sustainability of our area. I’ve said that since the day I arrived three years ago, this is a vital sector of our local economy,” Enyedi said.
“Our two programs will support, they will educate and they will prepare employees for area hospitals, physicians’ offices, home health care services, nursing care facilities and more. and it’s an opportunity for us to actually recruit North Country students to become healthcare workers here in our very community.”
Enyedi also assured those in attendance that this partnership with CCC is not a “one and done.”
He pointed to their last collaboration in the fall of 2021 when they launched a dual admission program so students can move more easily from a two-year school to a four-year.
“Our work with community college is important and is extremely rewarding,” Enyedi said.
MORE PROGRAMS IN FUTURE
The president added that similar-style programs may occur in the future between the two institutions.
“The many benefits of this type of, I’ll say, innovative program, is that as students take classes at SUNY Plattsburgh through cross registration programming, they won’t pay additional costs for that, and those who want a residential college experience may actually live on our campus resident facilities as they work toward both degrees,” he said.
“The residential program will pilot with 20 nursing students this fall, and we look forward to extending this opportunity to students in other majors, since we have a template for this now, who would be interested in being admitted under this similar dual admission agreement.”
Before the agreement was officially signed by the two presidents, Herzog and Carey Goyette, who is the vice president for academic affairs at CCC, Enyedi praised the work that was done to get them to this point.
“President Kowal indicated that it does take a village to create something wonderful,” Enyedi said.
“It’s another example of the power of collaboration and persistence and the desire to always do the right thing and I think John used the word this is a noble cause. It helps the entire community. It’s a wonderful way for our two institutions to collaborate to say, ‘we got you and we’re here for you.’
“So as I say, this is a wonderful day to be a Cougar and a Cardinal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.