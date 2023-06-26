PLATTSBURGH — During the graduation celebrations in May, Clinton Community College recognized Assemblyman Billy Jones as their Education Champion in honor of his ongoing support for education.
The ceremony was a fundraiser for a new scholarship in his name, which is now available for students studying manufacturing or criminal justice.
“It was an honor to be recognized as Clinton Community College’s Education Champion this year,” Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“I am even more honored to start a scholarship to help North Country students go to college. Too many are priced out of higher education and this scholarship will provide an opportunity for students who never thought they could afford college to continue their education. I want to thank Clinton Community College for their support and for hosting a wonderful event. I also want to thank all the sponsors of the Education Champion event for their support and donation to this important cause- this wouldn’t be possible without you.”
The event was sponsored by Adirondack Energy, Carol Arnold, Condo Pharmacy, Glens Falls National Bank, The Northeast Group, BETA Technologies, Northern Insuring, Stafford Owens Law Firm, Steve and Carol Carpenter, Clinton County Board of Realtors, Community Bank, N.A., Dr. Denise and Mr. Michael Coughlin, HURDLE Group, Monaghan Medical, Twinstate Technologies and UFirst Credit Union.
“What an amazing outpouring of support for two CCC programs!” James Jock, chairperson of the CCC Foundation Board, said.
“Our generous community partners continue to invest in Clinton’s future through new, timely, relevant learning opportunities. Special thanks to Assemblyman Billy Jones and the work he does to strengthen our vibrant North Country economy.”
Jones had chosen those two fields specifically to encourage more students to pursue manufacturing and criminal justice and to take advantage of the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and the upcoming law enforcement training facility.
Women are encouraged to apply for this scholarship as well to pursue a career in these traditionally male-dominated fields.
“We were honored to have the opportunity to recognize Assemblyman Billy Jones as the college’s 2023 Education Champion because he truly believes in the mission of our college,” CCC President John Kowal said.
“His actions of garnering very significant financial support for the IAM and the Zone 9 Police Academy, to be located on our campus, are evidence of Billy’s very strong support for the college and students. The scholarship support that Billy’s efforts and recognition have generated will have a long term, positive impact on the region through financial support for students pursuing study in criminal justice and technology at Clinton Community College.”
