PLATTSBURGH — Despite facing tough financial challenges, Clinton Community College is not asking the county to increase its local share for the 2023-2024 academic year budget.
“My ask is not going to increase this year; it’s not going to increase next year,” President John Kowal told the county finance committee Aug. 2.
As it stands, the county is set to contribute $3,426,527 to the college — the same figure since the 2021-2022 budget cycle.
2023-2024 BUDGET
Looking at CCC’s budget for the upcoming academic year, which has already been approved by the college’s board of trustees, total expenses are budgeted for $10,603,238, while $9,788,855 in revenues are expected.
This leaves the college facing a budget deficit of $814,383 now, Kowal said.
“But on the plus side, it’s about $140,000 of a smaller deficit than last year,” the president said.
CCC has also improved its total revenue offsets by about $180,000 through contracts for the welding program over the past year, he added.
UNION CONTRACTS
And despite the financial woes, the college also negotiated both of its union contracts within the last year.
“This has been a tough year for us at the college,” Kowal said.
“We went through contract negotiations, settled one pretty quickly. The other one really was protracted and there was some real bumpiness there, but we got through it. and thanks to the steady focus of the board and the negotiations committee, we were able to succeed on settling on a contract that we felt was a reasonable one and within the financial constraints under which we’re operating.”
GRANTS
Kowal also noted that CCC has been the recipient of several grants for the upcoming academic year, which are not included in the budget.
“So even though our budget doesn’t look great, we have … additional funds that are important,” he said.
Of the grants, Kowal touted that the college secured $200,000 for workforce pathways to credit programs; $300,000 for workforce training and welding; $500,000 from SUNY; and $900,000 from SUNY as well this year for supporting the retention of students.
But CCC will have to kick in 10% to receive the $900,000 grant.
“The way we’re going to do it is we’ve had some vacancies in our retention specialists that we haven’t filled. We’re going to fill those and that will be at our cost,” Kowal said.
“... then we’ll utilize that fund to get more support for retaining those students, even some stuff like transportation support, financial aid, all of that.”
Though the college will only get half of the $900,000 grant immediately. The rest will be dispersed by SUNY if CCC shows an improvement in retention come January, Kowal said.
“We have to demonstrate that we’re getting some improvements.”
While the grants help, the college continues to face an uncertain financial future. and instead of asking for more county contribution to address these current financial challenges, Kowal said increasing student revenue will be their focus moving forward, he said.
“That’s the key, and so we have some strategies in place for that.”
ENROLLMENT
That starts and ends with increasing student enrollment — something most SUNY schools are struggling to do post-pandemic.
“I view challenges as opportunities, opportunities to do things maybe differently, to kind of assess, reflect on what we’ve done, what we can do better, what we can continue to do,” Kowal said.
“Obviously, the top one is low enrollment. That’s something you’ve heard from me every time I stand here before you — the low enrollment.”
Currently, 500 full-time enrollments (FTE) are budgeted for in this coming academic year. Kowal said that’s likely the minimum amount they’re expecting to get.
For the college to see sustained success into the future, Kowal wants that FTE number to reach 700 like it was in 2021.
“We’ve got to be there. That will maintain us long term. So that’s the plan,” he said.
He also stressed that CCC will not be raising tuition as a means of increasing student revenue, because the college is already the second most expensive community college in New York state.
Instead, they will be focusing on improving student recruitment efforts.
To do this, on a recommendation from the Middle States Commission of Higher Education, Kowal has filled several key vacancies, such as a new admissions director.
“We’re selling the programs, we’re selling the college experience. It’s not the old fashioned recruitment. It’s a high-paced sales approach,” he said.
“So we’re ready to hire an enrollment specialist. So the team is at a point where I’m comfortable, they’ll be able to do the job of recruiting and we’re going to focus also very much on how we recruit into our nursing program. We have half of our seats filled right now. We’re going up a little bit. We need to fill them all, so we’re going to change our approach in recruiting for nursing, because Plattsburgh State has gotten very aggressive in recruiting directly into their programs.”
NURSING PROGRAM
County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh), pointing out CCC’s history of having the “best” nursing program, had asked why the college was struggling to recruit students and how they were planning to get them back.
Kowal said it was a combination of a couple things, such as the pandemic leaving some students hesitant to enter the profession and the fact that the college got complacent in their recruitment efforts.
They’re in the process of changing and reinvigorating that recruitment process, he added.
PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing on CCC’s budget is set for the legislature’s regular session on Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m.
The legislature will vote on it that night.
