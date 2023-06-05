PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College is trying to get ahead of the fast-growing cannabis industry.
Within the last year, CCC has begun offering three new certificate courses for those 18 and older who might be interested in a cannabis career or for those who are just looking to gain more knowledge about their hobby.
“It’s something that is easier for a community college to jump into quicker than a four-year school because, you know, we’re in workforce development here, and workforce development seems to be flexible and move quickly when this type of training comes around. So we did grab right ahold of it,” Angela Kelley, community and workforce specialist at CCC, said.
“I don’t know if you can hear it in my voice, but I’m very (much) a proponent of it (cannabis) … if it’s going to be legalized, I just feel very strongly that we need to get the education out there so that people can have the right training.”
THREE COURSES
Of CCC’s three offered certificate courses, one focuses on the manufacturing aspects of cannabis; one focuses on teaching the job skills and knowledge necessary to become a dispensary associate at dispensaries; and one focuses on the more advanced job skills and knowledge necessary to become a cultivation technician in the field.
More information on the certificates can be found here: https://clinton.cannabisstudiesonline.com/#reqinfo
“Here at Clinton, we thought it was important for at least the cultivation educational piece to be something that we offered, (because) more than likely, it would be for a backyard grower,” Kelley said.
“So that they had the opportunity to not only, you know, have successful plantings, but be safe health wise … in what they were producing so that there wasn’t any kind of cross contamination to where they go to use the product, and then they become ill, because it was not cultivated properly.”
She said the dispensary associate certificate was important for them to offer as well, because of the several dispensaries rumored to be coming to the North Country.
EDUCATIONAL PIECE
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, one confirmed dispensary, Elevate ADK, recently started their delivery services in the area and will soon have a storefront location in Saranac Lake.
“And so we wanted to … have available — for not only the people who are going to be running the dispensary, but those who might want to work in the dispensaries — that educational piece for them as well.”
Kelley also noted that while participants in their cannabis program have to be 18 years old, to work in a dispensary they must be 21 years old.
“That is a piece of information, as people are contacting us and wanting to learn more, that they need to understand.”
Kelley added that these certificates were made possible through a partnership with Green Flower, an educational vendor.
According to Green Flower’s website, the company “powers the training programs of companies, higher education institutions, government agencies and passionate individuals who want to succeed in the modern cannabis industry.”
“SUNY Clinton’s history and commitment to help working adults find and build new careers is second to none. Green Flower is thrilled to partner with them to offer these three cannabis industry training courses that will set students up for success in their careers,” Vice President of Higher Education at Green Flower, Daniel Kalef, said.
“As licenses for new businesses in NY begin to be received, the cannabis industry is poised to be one of the largest in the country. SUNY Clinton leadership sees the value in providing students a pathway to become certified to work in cannabis retail, manufacturing and agriculture environments—helping to ensure the continued growth of the industry in NY through a well-trained workforce.”
EYE ON AFFORDABILITY
Currently, each course is offered online only and lasts eight weeks for $900, though Kelley said there will be slight changes to that programming in the future.
In addition to making the course nine weeks long instead of eight, Green Flower wants to make a payment plan available for those who may need it in the coming months.
“And so, if you’re talking about someone in the backyard just wanting to grow, at $900, (they may say) ‘Really? Maybe I’ll just do it on my own,’” Kelley said.
“So we really want to be able to keep it affordable as much as possible.”
Kelley said the topic of the courses initially raised eyebrows among those at the college, but she said she always felt strongly about this opportunity to safely and properly educate the public on cannabis.
“Because it’s going to become more the norm as every year passes with it legal (in New York).”
