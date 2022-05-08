PLATTSBURGH — For the first time in two years, Clinton Community College welcomed accepted and prospective students in-person and on campus for an open house Saturday.
The college said it has seen a dip in enrollment since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but it is hoping that could change in the fall with more in-person opportunities for potential students.
SEEING THE FACES
“It’s tough getting people to come to Clinton without seeing the campus,” said Jamie Dupell, an admissions adviser for the college. “An important piece of making that decision is seeing the buildings you’ll be going to on a daily basis.”
Dupell said CCC has been limited to virtual events and video tours to attract students the last two years, so she is welcoming the in-person events, like the open house on Saturday and the ones to come in the summer and fall.
“Seeing the faces of the family members and students who came here today drove home the fact that you need to see yourself there,” Dupell said Saturday. “It breaks that barrier of not knowing.”
WANT IN-PERSON CLASSES
She said open houses, as an initial visit to campus, give students opportunities to meet people and familiarize themselves with the college.
“It gives a sense of a security when you’ve already been there once or twice. It alleviates some of that anxiety, especially with the students who are graduating high school and have been mostly virtual the last two years,” Dupell said.
She said she has noticed incoming students are more excited about in-person classes.
“A lot of students don’t actually want to do virtual classes,” she said. “They want to come to campus.”
Jesse McLean, an AuSable Valley Central School senior, said he is one of those students.
“Having a normal year would definitely be great for me,” he said at the college’s open house.
McLean, who plans on enrolling into CCC’s history program, said he was, at one point, failing two classes because of how lost he felt once classes became virtual.
“(In-person) classes give me a one-on-one feel, instead of just sitting at my computer where I’m distracted by my phone or anything like that,” McLean said.
SHIFTING APPROACH
Dupell said a part of the college’s renewed pitch for students changes some of what it has been known for in the past, with a new focus on building relationships with local manufacturers to give students smoother paths into those careers.
“We’re trying to market the student who maybe isn’t meant for a traditional classroom,” Dupell said. “And we’re recognizing that that is a trend, so we’re trying to develop those skills.”
“I think for a while, Clinton has had that reputation of students going here, taking certain classes and then moving on to SUNY Plattsburgh or other SUNY schools, but that doesn’t have to be the case.”
But Dupell said some of what the college has been known for in the past still remains true.
“We have a quality education, and we have professors here who are there for the students,” she said. “You come to Clinton, and you’re a person. Whereas other universities, you may feel like you’re just a number.”
