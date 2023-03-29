PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College’s Faculty Association Union President Denise Coughlin is hoping for a contract resolution before the end of this academic year.
Currently, the FA Union has been without a new contract from the college since 2017.
‘SEVEN ON OUR BUTTONS’
CCC’s other union, the Coalition Union, recently received a new two-year contract from the college.
At Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting, several FA members attended to, once again, address their contract concerns with the board and College President John Kowal.
“We’re very eager not to have to put a seven on our buttons,” Coughlin said, while wearing a button with “NO CONTRACT, SIX YEARS, NO RAISE” written across it.
“We can’t afford new buttons.”
APPENDIX G
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, contract negotiations between the two sides have stalled because the FA was insistent on getting their base pay raised before negotiating other areas of the contract.
However, the board wanted to first negotiate a reworked “Appendix G” that outlines additional ways for FA members, excluding adjuncts and non-teaching faculty, to make extra compensation.
“The understanding I have is the Faculty Association prefers to first do the base salary increase and then discuss structural changes. From my perspective, I prefer to deal with all of that collectively,” President Kowal had said in February.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Coughlin revealed that the FA finally proposed a reworked Appendix G on March 8, but have not heard anything back yet.
“We’re really hopeful that what you’ll do is ask President Kowal the questions about Appendix G and what it means,” she told the board.
“We don’t expect you to accept everything. We’re going to have to have an open dialogue.”
KOWAL CONNECTION
Coughlin then reminded the board of the union’s vote of no confidence in them and said they wanted to avoid doing the same for President Kowal.
“We would truly like to avoid a vote of no confidence in President Kowal. We’ve been holding off on that (but) we have a meeting on April 9 and our members are furious about the fact that we have not had any progress,” she said.
“We consider President Kowal — we hope to continue to consider President Kowal — a bridge between the Faculty Association and the work of the negotiating team.”
NURSING CEREMONY
FA members also remain in “Work to Rule” status as the negotiations continue.
In her address to the board, Coughlin also acknowledged an issue raised by student trustee Kristy Martin at last month’s board of trustees meeting regarding Work to Rule affecting some students negatively.
The nursing program’s pinning and capping ceremony was expected to be impacted significantly due to Work to Rules guidelines as the planning would be considered extra work for a faculty member.
“We said, ‘You know what? We have no problem with a faculty member doing that work. We just have a problem with them doing it without any money,” Coughlin said.
Coughlin said they then created a memorandum of understanding for the faculty member in charge of the ceremony to be paid for it.
Afterward, they presented it to Kowal, who said he would bring it to the board to review, she said.
“And then soon after, President Kowal in writing notified … that he’s not gonna bring it to you (the board) to consider and we’re sort of befuddled by that, because we’re concerned like, how would you have perceived that?” she asked.
“We had a faculty member who was willing to compromise, a department that was willing to compromise, we were listening to students we said, look, this is a very special event, this isn’t just a check off the calendar, this is about the relationship between the nursing faculty and the students, so let’s find a compromise. and you guys didn’t get to hear it.”
‘VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THIS COLLEGE’
FA member Patti LaDuke also spoke in support of a new contract.
In her address to the board, she revealed that two new faculty members just resigned.
“I am actually very concerned about this college,” LaDuke said.
“I just looked back at our numbers in 2014. We had 65 full time. We now have 29.”
She urged the board to ask the tough questions about why so many faculty members are opting to leave the college.
“It’s not just the money,” she said, adding that there is some toxicity, hostility and anger that has been brewing.
LEGACY INTO THE FUTURE
Additionally, Darcy Purick, President of CCC’s other union, the Coalition Union, spoke to address her union’s new contract and how it has been unfairly compared to the FA’s.
“Comparing the Faculty Association contract with a coalition contract is like comparing apples and oranges. They are dynamically different,” Purick said.
“The Coalition has always worked with administration to (reorganize) and restructure. We’re excited to hear you are as well, to create efficiencies and meet new challenges for our institution. We are hopeful the same will happen with the Faculty Association Union, not to look out at was, but to restructure so we can continue our legacy into the future.”
