PLATTSBURGH — The Faculty Association Union at Clinton Community College has announced a vote of No Confidence in the institution’s Board of Trustees and moved to a “Work to Rule” status this past week.
The FA, consisting of nearly 40 teaching and non-teaching faculty members at CCC, has been working without a salary increase for six years.
‘WORK TO RULE’
Several negotiation attempts have gone unsuccessful over that time.
The “Work to Rule” practice was adopted and went into effect immediately this week after contract negotiations with the board had stalled out once again.
This now means that faculty at the college will fully embrace their description and duties, but nothing extra until wages are increased, President of the Faculty Association, Dr. Denise Coughlin, told the Press-Republican Friday.
“After six years without a raise, we really want to put money in our members’ pockets, and that’s important to us,” Coughlin said.
“Six years have gone by. Financial health care costs have gone up. So every year we’ve made less, we’ve brought home less in our salary because of our co-pays with our health insurance.”
CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS
The two sides had been working diligently and consistently to get a deal done this past semester, specifically, she said, but came to an impasse in October. A mediator was then brought in to help the two sides come to an agreement or make progress toward one.
Neither of those happened though, Coughlin said.
“We came to our first mediation session on Jan. 18, with high hopes that the college was going to come forth recognizing that we are looking for a financial package. They came to the mediation session with no proposal,” she explained.
“They wanted to discuss prior proposals, which we obviously already rejected, right? Or we wouldn’t be at an impasse … At the end of that day, there was no progress.”
In a provided statement, CCC said “One mediation session occurred and a second was scheduled for Feb. 7, where it was agreed that the college would provide updated proposals.”
“The proposals were shared in advance of the meeting, as requested by the mediator. The Faculty Association unilaterally canceled the mediation, and demanded a substantial wage increase without any other changes to the contract,” the statement said.
‘REMAIN HOPEFUL’
John Kowal, President of CCC, said that “the college has put forth a signed offer of an immediate stipend providing additional pay to all full-time faculty members, and adjunct faculty pay while the parties continue negotiations.”
“The College negotiations team remains hopeful that the Faculty Association will accept the immediate additional pay and continue good faith negotiations.”
Coughlin said the stipend wasn’t what they were asking for; they wanted an immediate increase in their base pay.
And so, the meeting was canceled.
“We would like money on our base now. Recognizing, I want to add, that we’re not asking for retro for six years. We’re saying this year, this academic year, we would like money on our base salaries. We’re willing to take zeros for all the years that came before,” she said.
“And that says a lot of our membership too.”
‘GLOBAL SETTLEMENT’
Coughlin recognized the financial struggles facing CCC with lower student enrollment, but pointed out the college’s ability to get a contract done with the Coalition Union.
“The Coalition Union, professional staff assigned administrative responsibility, recently settled a contract with the Board of Trustees after 7 years. Our negotiations were collegial, respectful, and fair,” CCC said.
Coughlin said they even tried to use the Coalition’s deal as a negotiation tactic.
“We were happy for them, because that kind of signaled, wow, there’s movement, we’re probably gonna get a contract too, right? ... So we see that and we go, You know what? This is good. We’re going to write to the college and we’ll tell them we’ll just take that same deal. It’s the same deal, the same money,” she said.
“But when we received what the college proposed, on Feb. 3, it was absolutely nowhere near the deal of the other union.”
Why the two parties are so far apart in coming to a contract agreement, she said, can be chalked up to the board’s insistence on FA committing to a “global settlement.”
“And what that means is that before they will agree or propose a reasonable financial package, they want us to have negotiated operational changes to the way we function,” she explained.
“We’re really at this point, since we had no success through spring of ‘22 and summer ‘22, fall ‘22, we said look, let’s get the finances done first and then with enthusiasm, we’ll roll up those sleeves and get the other stuff done. and they can’t agree upon that.”
Because the FA has a no strike clause in their contract, Coughlin said, a strike is out of the question for the union’s next steps in the process.
So, until a wage increase is implemented, “Work to Rule” will remain in place among the faculty at CCC.
