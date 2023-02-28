CCC FA Union to address contract concerns at BOT meeting

PLATTSBURGH — Members from Clinton Community College’s Faculty Association Union will be in attendance for the college’s Board of Trustees meeting tonight.
At the meeting, the Faculty Association, which consists of both teaching and non-teaching faculty at the college, plans to kick off their “I am a member of the Faculty Association” campaign.
‘FAIR WAGE INCREASE’
This campaign is now being introduced as a response to CCC’s inability to reach a new contract with the union for the past six years, leaving members without a salary increase since 2017, they said.
“The aim of the ‘I am a member of the Faculty Association’ campaign is to increase the (Board of Trustees’) understanding of the many ways FA members routinely volunteer their service beyond their contracts to ensure the smooth functioning of the College at-large,” the FA said in a news release.
“We will encourage a fair wage increase to the base pay for non-teaching faculty, our full-time instructors and our adjunct instructors. A fair increase on our base pay will end impasse, ‘work to rule,’ and allow for the collaboration that is necessary to ensure the future success of Clinton Community College.”
WORK TO RULE
The last response the members issued to the board came earlier this month when they entered into the mentioned “Work to Rule” practice.
Under “Work to Rule,” faculty at the college are fully embracing the specific duties outlined in their current contract, but nothing extra, FA President Denise Coughlin had previously told the Press-Republican.
“The last time it was used was in strained negotiations in 1997,” Coughlin had said.
“There’s this phrase going around in the world today called ‘quiet quitting.’ That’s not this … it’s all the extra stuff … it’s the stuff that you do because you like what you do and you go above and beyond.”
PUBLIC COMMENT
Some members, who are currently practicing Work to Rule, are going to accept the opportunity to address the trustees during the regular, monthly, public comment section of its agenda.
Additionally, according to the FA’s news release, professional allies, and some students have voiced their intention to showcase “the important contributions made by faculty who regularly go above and beyond their contractual job descriptions in service to the College.”
For those who want to attend, the Board of Trustees meeting is being held at 5 p.m. on the second floor of CCC’s Moore Building in the Boardroom, room 228M.
