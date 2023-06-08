PLATTSBURGH — For the first time in six years, Clinton Community College’s Faculty Association Union and the board of trustees have come to an agreement on a new contract.
“I am very pleased that a contract agreement has been reached with the Faculty Association of Clinton Community College and that the College Board of Trustees has approved this contract,” CCC President John Kowal said.
“It is a fair and equitable agreement with reasonable and long overdue salary increases for our full-time teaching and non-teaching faculty members as well as increases for part-time adjunct faculty.”
CONTRACT DETAILS
According to the contract, members who have more than one year of service to the college will get a $3,188 increase in their base salary. Adjunct, teaching overload, and prep rates will be raised 10% based on their level rank.
All full and part-time FA members will receive a 2.5% increase to their base salaries, but this increase does not apply to the adjunct and overload rate increases.
Full-time non-teaching professionals will receive a one-time adjustment to the base salary of $40 for each year of service. The two part-time non-teaching members (Nurses) will receive an hourly wage of $26.25/hour.
The agreement will include retroactive payments for FA members back to Sept. 1, 2022.
The retroactive payments will be made to those who remain employed at the date of ratification of the successor agreement, according to the contract.
Additionally, the contract states that “Faculty Members who teach independent or direct study classes approved by the Vice President for Academics shall be paid a stipend of $100 per credit hour as of 01/31/23. The independent study or directed study class shall not be considered part of the Faculty Member’s teaching load.”
PRAISE FROM BOTH SIDES
Like Kowal, FA Union President Denise Coughlin similarly praised the new agreement.
“The Faculty Association (FA) of Clinton Community College is pleased with the new contract agreement reached with the Board of Trustees,” she said.
“Our increased compensation is fair and we are hopeful that the reorganization of our academic structure (Appendix G) will serve the college. The FA is committed to working collaboratively with Administration as we move forward with our shared goals: a thriving campus in service to students and local employers.”
The contract, which the two sides have been negotiating for several months now, was officially approved by the board at their last meeting Wednesday.
It will now run through Aug. 31, 2024.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to members of the negotiation committee of the CCC Board of Trustees who together with the college administration worked tirelessly on crafting several proposals, the most recent of which culminated in the final agreement,” the president continued.
“This contract agreement enhances the Faculty Association members’ professional lives, and that is good news for our students.”
MOVING FORWARD
Board chair David Favro was also happy to see it approved.
“Good job to everybody who resolved that and the Faculty Association as well. It’s nice to be able to get on good walking ground and move forward one step at a time,” Favro said at the meeting.
“Good work to everybody for putting the effort in.”
Though the negotiations created tensions among the two sides at times, Kowal is optimistic this agreement will propel them forward in a positive direction.
“It is quite remarkable that the College has achieved three very significant outcomes over a relatively short time frame of less than one year: promotion of seven full time faculty members, a contract settlement with the Coalition of Professional Staff, and this contract settlement with the Faculty Association,” he said.
“From the start of my presidency in little over a year ago, I have always been confident that with the requisite level of reflection, meaningful deliberation and dialogue, and consideration of relevant data, there would eventually be positive outcomes, specifically agreements with our collective bargaining units. I look forward to working with all the faculty and staff in moving our college forward in meeting the challenges we face and in turning these challenges into opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.