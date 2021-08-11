CCC asks county for $175k increase to budget contribution

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College is asking the county for a $175,000 increase to its local contribution for the 2021-2022 academic year budget.
If approved by the Clinton County Legislature, that would bring the county’s share to $3,426,257, CCC Vice President for Academic Affairs and administrator in charge Dr. John Kowal confirmed.
This would mark the first increase in two years, as last year's contribution, requested in the midst of austere budget planning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the same as the prior year's.
CARES ACT, FTEs
Kowal said the college budgeted for a total income of about $10,567,200, with expenses coming to $9,499,552 and an operating surplus of $1,067,648.
CCC is anticipating $2,636,641 in student revenue which equals about 478 full-time enrollments, or FTEs. One FTE is equal to 12 credits.
The college has also factored in $1,346,169 in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money as a funding source.
The CCC Board of Trustees’ finance committee, as well as the full board, has already approved the budget, Kowal said.
50 VACANCIES
In his last official act as CCC president, Ray DiPasquale presented the college’s budget to the legislature’s Finance Committee meeting last week.
He explained that the CARES Act money will help prevent the college from having a deficit for the 2021-2022 academic year, even though the institution is already proceeding with 50 vacant positions, several of which have occurred in recent weeks.
The college has reduced its costs by $2 million by not filling those positions, but that is not a great way to do so, DiPasquale said.
"Do we need all those positions back? Absolutely not. But do we need many of them back? Yes. And we need to start doing that and as enrollments grow, hopefully we’ll be able to fill those."
ENROLLMENTS DOWN
College enrollments across the country took a huge dip during the pandemic and have yet to rebound, DiPasquale said, noting that numbers for this fall are down 15% to 30% across the SUNY system’s 30 community colleges.
He said he wishes he had an accurate, data-driven answer for why that was the case, but reiterated that it was a widely seen issue.
“That scares us, because it’s something that we just can’t change a whole lot so we’re worried about enrollments and we will continue to be.”
DiPasquale added that area public, private and vocational schools are also seeing declining numbers.
“When you look at total enrollment and impact, we’re very realistic. We’ve dropped our numbers and we’re at a point where we know we can sustain the college pretty well at 600 FTEs. We’re not there and we’re not going to see it this year.”
FOCUS NEXT YEAR
Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) asked what impact the state’s Excelsior Scholarship program, which provides free tuition at all CUNY and SUNY schools for New York residents who make less than $125,000 per year, has had on CCC’s enrollment.
DiPasquale said data show the college has lost 50 to 60 FTEs because students have decided to go to four-year schools instead, a trend seen at community colleges statewide.
He noted that, as CARES Act money will be going away next year, whoever presents the 2022-2023 budget will need to be focused on enrollment and gaining at least that number of FTEs back.
CCC's three primary revenue sources that would ideally contribute equally to its budget are tuition and fees, the local/county contribution and state funding.
Enrollment has been declining, and the state has been reducing its financial support of community college budgets.
Henry asked why the state is ready to fund things like capital projects, but not FTE loss. DiPasquale said he didn’t have a good answer, adding that local representatives understand and try to make the pleas each year in Albany.
"It’s a piece that really needs to happen and ... every president from a community college will tell you the same story. It’d be nice if the state gave us the amount they should be doing and that would make all the difference in the world."
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
At the meeting, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas noted that, over the last 30 years, the composition of the legislature “has never made one iota of difference in terms of this body seeing this community college as an important investment, not an expense.”
Pointing to upcoming economic opportunities and the services the college provides, Douglas stressed the importance of the institution's success.
“We are rich with opportunity, but the employer community is also struggling to find people and a part of that, ... is the skills development that Clinton Community College provides.”
DiPasquale stressed that the college and its Institute for Advanced Manufacturing are open for business.
"We're ready. Come back, get training, come to school."
PUBLIC HEARING
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the county’s auditing firm advised that the additional $175,000 is a legitimate expenses out of American Rescue Plan Act funds, so it would not result in an increase to the county's tax levy.
A public hearing on the college's 2021-2022 budget will take place during next month's first regular session, slated for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the legislative chambers at the County Government Center in Plattsburgh.
The legislature is expected to vote on the budget that night.
“It’s got a long way to go," DiPasquale said of the college, "and with your continued support, I have no doubt that it’s going to thrive going forward.”
