PLATTSBURGH — Press-Republican reporter Robin Caudell has won statewide honors for her religion reporting in the New York News Publishers Association awards.
From the 1980 Olympics to the challenges of socially distanced services, Caudell’s coverage of North Country faith communities was named the best Distinguished Beat Reporting among papers across New York state.
The paper at large was also honored for Caudell's achievement.
RANGE OF SKILLS
The articles Caudell was recognized for, chosen to show a range of reporting skills, were:
• “‘The uncertainty of life’: Challenges, changes of 2020 fit well with High Holidays themes, Rabbi says”
• “Outsiders to insiders, an ark of volunteerism worship: The Lake Placid Baptist Church was founded during the 1980 Olympics”
• “Impossible impasse: United Methodist Church weighs its future united or fractured along theological interpretations”
• “New life for an old rose: 96-year-old stained glass window makes safe journey to new church”
• “‘Old-time religion’: Evangelist G.W. Carroll and wife, Carol, featured performers at Peru Church of God through Aug. 14”
Of Caudell’s reporting, the contest judges said that: “Religion coverage by Robin Caudell demonstrates the knowledge and versatility needed to tell the diverse stories of faith in her community. Strong storytelling supported by solid reporting.”
As a features reporter, Caudell regularly covers a range of subjects including health, home and garden topics, family issues, senior coverage and the arts.
Press-Republican General Manager Lamiaa Aly said the honor is well-deserved.
"I have worked with Robin Caudell for the past 15 years," Aly said. "Seeing how passionate she is about every word she writes makes me proud. Robin is a great asset to the Press-Republican team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.