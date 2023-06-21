WESTPORT — Chris Maron, founding Executive Director of Champlain Area Trails will be retiring in December 2024.
Maron gives credit to Steven Kellogg and Bruce Klink who incubated the idea in 2009 as they realized the Champlain Valley, the last addition to the Adirondack Park, had few hiking trails.
“At that time people just drove through the area. They also wanted to promote the ecological vitality and make people aware of the area’s significance,” Maron said.
Among Maron’s best memories has been working with the Open Space Institute and getting a $1.2 million gift from the Klipper Family to conserve farms and forests. He is also proud of the Essex Quarry, which provides a historical, geological and paleontological opportunity.
Other accomplishments Maron feels are important are, “significant projects in Clinton County, the Grand Hike, how the system has grown, getting support from the various communities, and drawing people from all over the Eastern U.S.
“I am glad CATS has been beneficial to the local communities and allowing people many opportunities to hike. I constantly hear how fabulous it is to have these trails and be able to experience the area, and that chambers of commerce and local businesses have been highlighting CATS.”
As for future endeavors for CATS, Maron is hoping to attain land for trails at Coot Hill, Big Hollow, Twin Valleys, as well as expand trails into Keeseville, Ticonderoga and Lake Placid.
As for his future, Maron indicated he would like to visit more of the Northeast, and the rest of the country as well as play his guitar and piano more now that he will have the time.
By announcing his intended retirement now, Maron hopes this will allow for a smooth transition that will allow for him to pass on knowledge to the next director and to help in fund raising.
Though there will be a national search for a replacement, he is hoping that this person will be knowledgeable about the Champlain Valley and its people.
Maron began his career in 1984 with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Indiana. He initiated conservation projects at several significant sites, including a transformative preservation and restoration program in the state’s northwest city of Gary, near Indiana Dunes.
He came to upstate New York in 2001 as the Champlain Valley Program Director for TNC’s Adirondack Chapter/Adirondack Land Trust. In that role, he conserved several thousand acres of farmland and significant natural areas, including Boquet River Nature Preserve in Willsboro and the Hidden Valley addition to Coon Mountain in Westport.
Both sites now have popular trails that he created. Beyond his conservation work, he has been deeply involved in community activities with Westport’s Planning Board, Ballard Park, the Westport Library, the development of Willsboro and Lewis’ town plans, several chambers of commerce, and the Lake Champlain Citizens’ Advisory Committee.
Under Maron’s stewardship CATS has created 77 miles of hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country ski trails, which have become a popular destination for more than 20,000 people yearly.
Additionally, CATS has protected 983 acres of land through acquisitions and conservation easements, working closely with local landowners, the Open Space Institute, Eddy Foundation, and Northeast Wilderness Trust.
According to the organization’s mission, CATS is an accredited land trust that developed miles of trails, protected land, publicized local hiking opportunities, and enabled thousands of people to connect with nature in New York’s Champlain Valley. These actions have all helped boost the Valley’s communities and economy.
Through the years the organization has been focusing conservation efforts on the Split Rock Wildway, a wildlife corridor linking New York’s Champlain Valley with the Adirondack High Peaks via the West Champlain Hills, and its trails’ master plan includes town-to-town trail connectivity to provide outdoor activities for people of all ages and attract ecotourism and economic development.
CATS has garnered awards and commendations from organizations such as the Adirondack Council, Adirondack Wild, New York State Outdoor Education Association, and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.
On July 15, the Adirondack Council will be honoring Maron and CATS at the Crown Point Historic Site.
More than 2,000 volunteers have contributed more than 20,000 hours, much of it in trail building and maintenance. Also, CATS has established an endowment and overseen a six-fold budget growth to more than $600,000.
For additional information, go to CATS at: champlainareatrails.com, Call 518-962-2287, and pick up maps at their office at 6482 Main St., Westport and at many business locations.
