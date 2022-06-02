ALBANY — Retired North Country educator Roger Catania has been named to the New York State Board of Regents Thursday to help guide student education in the state.
In a statement, the Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young, Jr and State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa congratulated Catania on his appointment as a board member and representative of New York’s 4th Judicial District.
“His more than 35 years as a superintendent, teacher, and school counselor will help further the Board and Department’s commitment to empowering all young people to succeed and raise all people’s knowledge, skill, and opportunity in New York,” the statement read.
“He will bring his vast experience and knowledge of public education and student learning to the deliberations of the Board and build upon the tremendous work done by the late Beverly Ouderkirk, serving the families and students of the 4th Judicial District for the next three years.”
According to the release, Catania served an educational career of more than 20 years in the North Country, eight of them as superintendent of the Lake Placid Central School district.
OFFICIALS PRAISE CHOICE
In statements, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) congratulated Catania on his appointment and praised him for his career.
“Dr. Catania has over 35 years of experience in the field of education having worked as an educator, school counselor, and administrator. This diverse working experience makes Dr. Catania an excellent addition and a strong representative for the North Country on the Board of Regents,” Jones said.
Stec also praised Ouderkirk, calling her “a local legend and a fierce advocate for our schools and students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.