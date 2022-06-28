Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli’s campaign is circulating nominating petitions to establish an independent “Moderate Party” line in the 21st Congressional District race, an action that would guarantee him a spot on the November general election ballot, regardless of the outcome of the Democratic primary.
“That’s been an effort going on for the last several weeks,” said Washington County Democratic Chairman Alan Stern.
Stern said the Washington County Democratic Committee collected “well over 500 signatures” on Castelli’s behalf on the independent nominating petitions.
WON’T ‘MODERATE’ STANCES
Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, is running against Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, in the Aug. 23 primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the November general election.
Putorti, responding to Castelli establishing an independent ballot line, criticized Castelli’s depiction as a moderate.
“I’m a proud Democrat. I’ve always been a proud Democrat — starting when I registered at 18 in Whitehall,” Putorti said in a statement. “I am running for the nomination of the party that represents the values I will fight for in Congress: an economy that works for everyone, equality for all Americans, voter enfranchisement, a woman’s right to abortion, and commonsense gun safety. I won’t moderate any of those beliefs to try to win an election. That’s not how we’re going to defeat Elise Stefanik.”
Putorti’s campaign said Putorti will not run on an independent ballot line.
SECOND BALLOT LINE
The Castelli campaign had not returned email and voicemail messages seeking comment for this report, as of 8:15 p.m. Monday.
Stern said Castelli’s independent line is primarily intended to place Castelli on par on the ballot with Stefanik, who is running on two party lines — Republican and Conservative.
“He was looking for a second ballot line,” Stern said.
STEFANIK CAMPAIGN RESPONDS
Alex Degrasse, senior adviser to Stefanik, said the congresswoman will present her record to Republicans, Democrats and independents in the district alike.
“Far Left New York City Democrat Matt Castelli launched his campaign shamefully comparing 9/11 to January 6th,” Degrasse said, in a written statement. “Castelli supports gun control, the largest tax increase and largest spending bill in our nation’s history, and supports Joe Biden. There is nothing moderate about his positions; he is running as a Far-Left Democrat in the Far-Left Democrat Party.”
Stern said he expects that Castelli will continue to actively campaign, even if he loses the Democratic primary.
“I expect that he will, but that’s something you should probably ask the campaign,” Stern said.
The filing period for independent nominating petitions began June 27 and ends July 5, according to the state Board of Elections.
