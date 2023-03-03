PLATTSBURGH — Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman believes the town is in good shape because they keep moving forward.
“We continue to lead the North Country as far as infrastructure because we adopt the philosophy of health and safety, sustainability and economic development,” Cashman said at Thursday’s North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Town, City and County address.
“Local government impacts all of you. Local government starts when you turn on the faucet to brush your teeth in the morning. So we also live and breathe by the mantra of, ‘Plan the work, work the plan,’ from the shores of Lake Champlain, all of our hamlet’s, the town center and everywhere in between we have plans that we’re active on, and these are community driven plans as well.”
BUSY YEAR
Cashman said 2022 was a busy and successful year that the town wants to continuing building on. Last year, the town issued 397 building permits for more than 106,000 square-feet of new building with a value of about $28 million.
“It’s a little bit lower than the last couple of years, but that’s not a number to sneeze at, right?” Cashman said.
“So we’re punching well above our weight and we’re open for business. and we’re really proud that people are investing in our community and reinvesting in our community.”
INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS
In order to have business and growth, a municipality needs the precious infrastructure that is often talked about, Cashman said.
To that end, the town has invested $24 million in a water and wastewater capital plan.
“This is a plan that’s been active for the last several years, but as you can see, we have made significant progress,” he said.
“We are a regional water supplier for parts of Schuyler Falls and parts of Beekmantown, but also, businesses move to where the infrastructure is OK. We understand that, and that means our infrastructure needs to be there.”
HOME OF THE MICHIGAN
The town will also continue to build on its mission to let the world know that the town is the home of the Michigan food treat. A Michigan is a hot dog covered in spicy meat sauce with or without onions on a bun.
They have been well known in the North Country for decades, and two years ago, Cashman launched an effort to promote them worldwide.
“The story of the Home of the Michigan got a lot of coverage in Michigan last year, as well as Honolulu,” Cashman said.
“So this really has been bringing some attention to Plattsburgh all over the place.”
BATTLEFIELD MEMORIAL GATEWAY
Cashman said plans for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway to honor and promote the area’s military heritage will also move forward this year.
“It is moving into its construction phase and it will start in the spring,” Cashman said.
“This is going to be just a huge project. and you’ll be hearing a lot more about that.”
‘COMMUNITY-CENTRIC’
Cashman also pointed to several projects the town worked on with local entities to provide services and improve quality of life, including the St. Joseph’s Community Outreach Center, Plattsburgh YMCA, UFIRST Federal Credit Union, South Junction Enterprises, NOVA Bus and Clinton County Board of Realtors.
He also highlighted the development of 80 new housing units at Northwoods off the brand new Plaza Boulevard built off Tom Miller Road in the town’s center.
“It’s 80 new units in the town. That’s incredible,” Cashman said.
Cashman said businesses in the industrial sector of the town also remain strong, aided by the town’s modern infrastructure.
“We’re excited to announce that Schluter (Systems) has already given us plans for a new 450,000 square-foot expansion,” he said, adding that it is just as important for the town to take care of longtime customers such as Schluter as it is to recruit new businesses.
“If I need a cup of sugar, I go to the neighbor that I have a barbecue with. I don’t go to the new person,” he said.
“We need to be celebrating the people that have made significant investments right here in Plattsburgh.”
Cashman said the town has done well coming off the COVID-19 pandemic years the past three years, and he has high hopes for the town’s future.
“I’ve learned that we can reaffirm that the Town of Plattsburgh leads with a community-centric vision, and that plans work when you work the planning, and I hope that you have learned that the town’s position is strong, and most importantly, that the town has partnered and positioned itself to continue to elevate Plattsburgh to 2023 and beyond.”
