PLATTSBURGH — While 2021’s highlights reflected the spirit of community, ranging from codification of the Plattsburgh City-Town Compact to the inaugural Michigan Month, the Town of Plattsburgh has been hyper focused on infrastructure investments, Supervisor Michael Cashman says.
Cashman joined Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry and City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest in addressing the local business community during the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County, City and Town breakfast at the Butcher Block Thursday morning.
INVESTMENTS
In 2021, the town continued to invest in its water capital planning, including the start of a new well head at May Currier Park, Cashman said.
He also referenced the long-awaited streetlight at the Ampersand Drive-Rugar Street intersection, which is nearing completion and awaits only the traffic light head.
Businesses continued to invest and reinvest in the town, Cashman continued, pointing to 477 building permits last year, as well as more than 200,000 square feet of new building and $35 million of value added to the town.
“We’re talking about during times of a global pandemic,” Cashman said. “And some portions of the year, remember the lumber costs? People were still leaning in saying, ‘No, Plattsburgh is the place that we want to do business. We want to be here, we want to invest here, we want to build here.”
SMART GROWTH
The town also adopted its Elevate Plattsburgh Town Center Smart Growth Plan, heavily influenced by public feedback, which the supervisor said “allows us to ... continue to ride the positive trajectory of the future for the next 20 years to define our community the way that we want it to be.”
“It focuses on infill development, it focuses on the missing middle and it focuses on increased opportunities for commerce, just to name a few,” Cashman added.
He pointed to the Northwoods development on Plaza Boulevard as a demonstration of how the Smart Growth plan is already working.
The $24 million, five-building, 80-unit housing development, plus a new road going in “fits within the efforts of the town to really capture an ideally situated location as a live-work-play environment that abuts up to important things such as employment opportunities, health care, retail and recreation,” Cashman said.
He added that there are other opportunities for development outside the town center, which have been identified in the Smart Growth plan. A developer’s guide book is also forthcoming.
‘MOUNTAIN VIEW’
The town also wanted to adopt a Smart Growth plan for “Mountain View,” Cashman’s new name for the former Clinton County Airport site that local municipalities and business partners have been working to develop.
Referencing Henry’s remarks, the supervisor said opportunities are starting to emerge there, including a 285,000 square foot facility in the pipeline expected to take root this year.
Industrial development at the site is important, but so is housing, Cashman said, noting there are more than 600 acres on the property with magnificent views and adjacency to the Saranac River Trail.
“TDC, Monaghan Medical all have defined that as an opportunity for investment and we know that we need to build on that energy, but we also need to think larger and more boldly so that we can make sure that we have a little bit of everything.”
BATTLEFIELD MEMORIAL, NY ROAD
The Battlefield Memorial Gateway project, a collaboration between the town, the American Legion and the Clinton County Historical Association that aims to create a historical hub on lakeside land off Route 9 across from Clare and Carl’s, continues to advance, Cashman said.
More than $900,000 in funding has come down for the initial stage, which will hopefully kick off as early as July, he added.
The town is also working on infrastructure along New York Road, a shared corridor between the two Plattsburghs.
“We received a $390,000 Climate Smart Communities grant, we’re going to do a road diet, we’re going to do some beautification and we’re also going to make sure that we’re doing it in concert with our partners in the city so that it has a look and feel that benefits both communities,” Cashman said.
TOWN IS STRONG
The supervisor additionally previewed a resolution set to go before the Town Board Thursday night that would put the town in partnership with the New York Power Authority.
“It continues to put us on the path to a more sustainable future, but it also allows us to provide a better product and service to town taxpayers, residents and visitors because NYPA will be a part of an ongoing maintenance program that will be taking care of these lights as well,” Cashman said.
And the town is launching a new website focused on rollout of new features to increase public engagement with taxpayers, visitors and developers.
The town has planned, partnered and positioned itself to continue its elevation, Cashman said.
“But most importantly, you know, the state of the town is strong and it is strong because of you and we look forward to continuing to partner with you.”
