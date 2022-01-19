PLATTSBURGH — North Country residents will see an impact from many proposals in Gov. Hochul’s outlined 2023 Executive Budget.
Specifically, the governor’s Five-Year, $25 Billion Comprehensive Housing Plan that was proposed, would be a welcome sign for the North Country, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“Here in the Town of Plattsburgh, we are ready and willing to partner with New York state and private investors to advance a broad spectrum of much needed housing options,” Cashman said.
“The Town’s Smart Growth Plan provides a framework for this development to occur. Communities like ours have a responsibility to work on developing, what is often referred to as, the missing middle of housing. Those homes are where our workforce lives, and our community grows. I am hopeful that this particular budget item will provide opportunities for future partnerships, because we continue to be in a housing crisis here in the North Country.”
HOUSING PLAN
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest also said the governor’s housing plan will bring many benefits to the area.
“Increases made to the Restore NY Program as well as the proposed $25 billion housing plan is going to be crucial for upstate residents and families who want to relocate and live here. There's no doubt that housing is a major issue that we're actively trying to address,” Rosenquest said.
“I'm a strong proponent for ADU and zoning changes that help homeowners build wealth and also help address some of the housing concerns we're facing.”
ROADS AND SEWERS
Funding to fix roads and potholes throughout the state was also a welcome proposal in the governor’s budget, Cashman said.
“I have joined highway superintendents and gone down to the capitol to meet with legislators in hopes of getting more funding for our roads,” Cashman said.
“It’s admirable for Gov. Hochul to lean in so early in the budgetary process and get to the very local issues that we hear about on a daily basis.”
Along with the funding for roads, Rosenquest hopes to see more funding for water and sewer in Plattsburgh.
“The proposed increase to CHIPs/EWR/PAVENY and now Touring Routes funds will have a major impact on the City of Plattsburgh,” Rosenquest said.
“These funds are where we draw funding for major infrastructure projects like the pending Margaret/Brinkerhoff/Court street project. Increasing funding to these programs will allow the city to make additional improvements to our road infrastructure. Other than direct water/sewer funding for municipalities, I feel the budget is comprehensive and hits all of the marks. I look forward to a product year with our state partners.”
'WILL BE SERVED WELL'
Cashman said there is plenty of stuff in the budget for residents to be excited about.
“There are a number of things that I'm very interested in gaining more details about in the days and weeks ahead,” Cashman said.
“I do believe North Country residents will be served well by a number of programs and initiatives that have been identified in Gov. Hochul’s budget.”
