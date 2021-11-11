PLATTSBURGH — Representatives from Casella Waste Management recently went before the Clinton County Legislature’s Finance Committee to discuss the possible consolidation of local convenience stations as more residents shift to refuse pickup.
“Ultimately, we understand the convenience stations are a part of the social fabric in the North Country and their loss is going to lead to some residents looking for new opportunities to dispose of their waste and their recycling,” Clinton County Landfill General Manager Sean Lukas said last week.
“We remain committed to finding a solution that meets the needs of the community and the county … all while being conscious of the economic viability of the location.”
CONTRACT LANGUAGE
Lukas explained that, in 2016, the county and Casella adopted an operation maintenance and lease agreement, or OMLA, with language that could trigger closure of a convenience station if sales dropped by 50% over five years.
He presented a chart which plotted six-month averages of sticker sales at the convenience stations since 2016. For locations that were required to close temporarily due to COVID-related staffing mandates imposed by the state, Casella plugged in prior year averages to normalize the data.
A red line across the chart indicated a 50% reduction in sticker sales from the baseline five years ago. Locations that have fallen below that line are Champlain, Peru, Dannemora, Ellenburg and Altona.
“The dilemma presented by this strict contract language is that some less trafficked locations, such as Churubusco, are well above the line, and really busy stations, such as Champlain, fall below the line,” Lukas said.
According to the chart, the Churubusco station serves an average of about 15 households per month, while 122 families utilize the Champlain location per month on average.
PRIVATE HAULER INCREASE
Addressing causes of the decline, Lukas pointed to how, over the same time period, the county has seen a 12% increase in the number of private waste haulers, making for 30 competitors to Casella.
That has coupled with a 10% increase in small waste hauler volumes. Lukas said the data show that many more people have found it more convenient to pay for someone else to pick up their trash rather than lug it down to a convenience station themselves.
Some of these haulers operate for as low as $20 per month, lower than what it would cost residents to purchase stickers for two bags of trash each week at $3.50 apiece, he added.
GROWING COMPETITION
Casella Waste Management Market Area Manager Bill Meyers said the company itself has seen the number of residential customers go up by close to 900 over the past two years, a record-breaking increase in an area of the business that usually sees close to neutral growth.
He has no doubt that other haulers are experiencing the same.
Meyers said, when he looks at the numbers, he sees the county maturing. Back in 2016, the availability of private haulers was not as prevalent, and was more clustered in the city and town of Plattsburgh.
“I think what you’re seeing with the increased amount of competition is, in a good way, it has forced pricing down. In a good way, it’s forced the competition to go out to the more rural areas.”
OPTIONS PRESENTED
Lukas put forth a few options for the legislature to consider, the first of which would be based on a strict reading of the contract and see the Ellenburg, Champlain, Altona, Dannemora and Peru stations eligible for closure.
The second option, he continued, would still consolidate five locations, but target those with the lowest sticker sales: Churubusco, Ellenburg, Altona, Dannemora and Saranac.
Lukas said the legislators understand the districts better than Casella, so the company is hoping for feedback on what would and wouldn't work.
He also floated the possibility of towns contracting with private haulers to provide waste and recycling pickup, as a few did during COVID-related closures of convenience stations.
Lukas emphasized that the focus should be on good, sustainable change so that revisions do not need to be made every year.
Based on future trends, the geographic model makes the most sense, he said, presenting option 3, which in addition to the Schuyler Falls location and leaves open the Mooers, AuSable, Chazy and Lyon Mountain stations in the northern, southern, eastern and western areas of the county.
MIDDLE GROUND
According to Lukas, if nothing is done, Casella will lose more than $350,000 per year in the transfer station line of business.
Increasing the sticker price from $3.50 to $7.25 would put things in the black, but drive people away, he continued.
Consolidation of some locations with no sticker price adjustment would still yield losses of almost $300,000, he said, while combining consolidation with a middle ground price increase to $5 per sticker would bring a $150,000 loss.
“That would certainly be what I would call a middle ground type of scenario if we can get there,” Lukas said.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo opined that, even at $5, the problem would worsen.
SUBCOMMITTEE FORMED
Legislators Calvin Castine (R-Area 1), Francis Peryea (R-Area 2) and Patty Waldron (D-Area 6) volunteered to serve on a subcommittee to brainstorm solutions. Their districts include all or parts of the towns of Champlain, Mooers, Dannemora, Saranac, Clinton, Ellenburg, Black Brook and Plattsburgh.
Zurlo said the issue is that, for the people who continue to use them, convenience stations are a very important part of how they operate.
"The ones that have stayed are the ones who really like them and that’s what makes this conversation difficult."
