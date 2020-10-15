Carr, Early receive state arts grants for projects disrupted by COVID

PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Adrian Carr’s versatile and vibrant hats include composer, pianist, mastering engineer and an adjunct lecturer in music at SUNY Plattsburgh.
When COVID-19 hooked into his revenue stream, he found affirmation through a Keep New York State Creating Grant, offered to support projects interrupted by COVID-19.
He and Plattsburgh State Art Museum preparator Walter Early were among 42 statewide recipients of the $1,000 individual grants from the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts.
RISING ABOVE SHUT DOWN
“In March, of course, when everything got shut down, one of the fields that has been most affected — besides, like traveling — is the arts have been so affected by this pandemic because of our inability to gather in places,” Carr, who trained as a musician and composer at The Julliard School and Princeton University.
“Musical concerts, events, everything being completely shut down. We have not lived through anything like that. It took me a while just to stop being numb.”
Usually, he gets ideas while in the company of people or at a coffee shop or out traveling and about town.
“Being shut down it was like everything for me kind of shut down,” he said.
“So, it took awhile.”
Another creative tipped him off about the NYFA grant, and then he heard it from a couple of different sources.
“The thing is when you need to start moving, sometimes you need a push to get you start moving,” Carr said.
“I hadn’t done anything creative for months since the shutdown. I’ve been writing a textbook for musical theory and it’s kind of a very fun, kind of creative kind of textbook. I couldn’t write any more. I couldn’t do music anymore, and there was no chance of performance anyplace anymore. I was really shut down. “So, I saw the grant and I said, well if I apply and I get it, then I have to do something. I got it and it took me about a month to figure out what I wanted to do.”
‘AN HOUR BEFORE SUNSET
His most recent release was the 2018-2019, “The Other Side of Everything.”
“The Immigrant Song,” a recent movie video, documents the Roxham Road emigration crisis in the North Country.
The video is streamed on Carr’s YouTube channel, AdrianCarrPiano at
Carr is traveling down to Big Blue North, a recording studio in Utica, where he recorded “The Other Side of Everything.”
“I know the recording engineer, and it’s a beautiful space,” he said.
“They took over an old church and built an incredible recording studio that has beautiful acoustics. And they have a nice piano. It’s a great place to go, and you wouldn’t expect it in the middle of Utica, but it’s fantastic there. It’s a really nice creative space for me.”
Carr’s inspirational springboard is “An Hour Before Sunset.”
“During the pandemic the only thing I was able to do, a lot of days, was say ride my bike,” he said.
“I would ride out to Cumberland Head, and I would sit there at the Macdonough Park, that little park there on the water. I would just take a picture, about an hour before sunset.”
Then, Carr would ride home to his city apartment.
“So, I have all these pictures of an hour before sunset,” he said.
“I’m thinking of doing some kind of web with kind of meditative music that I will be recording. It’s a meditation album that I’m going to be recording, but I want to make it an audiovisual experience.
“That’s what I’ve come up with so far, though all of the pieces haven’t fallen into place because I want to work with somebody who might be interested in doing the web part of things to make it interesting.”
‘HARDER MARKET’
With his $1,000 grant, he will pay for his studio session, travel expenses and a little bit of production work.
“Obviously, it’s not a huge grant, but the important thing was it got me started and just pushed me a little bit,” he said.
“The problem now is that nobody is asking for more music. In our society today, the musical arts were having a problem anyway because of all the societal changes and the fact that musicians don’t get paid the same as they used to and don’t have outlets and don’t have representation.
“It’s harder for musicians. It’s a harder market.”
Platforms such as YouTube, Pandora and Spotify pay much less to musicians.
“Than the old traditional ways music would get played like on the radio or TV or something like that,” Carr said.
“Musicians have kind of taken a backseat in the arts. Then with this pandemic, it’s just been devastating because no live performances. It’s such a treat now I think to hear live performance.
“I really clue into it because it gives me something. Recorded sound is good and everything, but live performance there’s something special that comes through.”
