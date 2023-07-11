PERU — Motorists should plan on the Carpenter’s Flats Bridge being closed until the fall.
The steel truss bridge, which is located on State Route 9 over the Ausable River in both the Towns of Ausable and Peru, is currently undergoing a major rehabilitation project that will raise it 3 feet 6 inches.
The $6.2 million project is necessary to help lessen the impact of ice jams, reduce instances of flooding and enhance safety along this corridor.
“I feel this is a great project that needs to be done for the safety from ice jams and flooding,” Peru Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald said.
“I appreciate the patience of the people living on either side of the bridge during this construction period.”
In discussing the project details during a virtual meeting last May, Project Manager Kent Collier had said in the last 15 years, there were six or seven events where an ice jam occurred at this bridge.
“The structure is in the path that has been impacted by ice, causing damage to the truss and brief closures of Route 9,” Collier said.
“The latest event was in 2018, and the bridge was closed for nine days.”
1994
The steel truss, which was previously rehabilitated in 1994, will receive minor repairs and be lifted to its new height before new concrete caps are poured to the top of the substructure to match the new elevation.
Additionally, as part of the project, the bridge approaches will be rehabilitated, and the guide rails will be brought up to modern standards.
Collier said last May that this will create a “nice transition from Route 9 onto the new bridge deck.”
In announcing the start of the project Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted the critical timing and need for infrastructure improvements like this.
“As countless communities across the state continue to recover from this weekend’s devastating flooding, we remain committed to hardening New York State’s transportation infrastructure,” Hochul said.
“Raising this iconic bridge over the beautiful Ausable River will enable local commuters and tourists alike to travel this crucial area of the North Country unimpeded and will help ensure that we are prepared to meet the challenges of climate change head on.”
1941
The Carpenter’s Flats Bridge was originally constructed in 1941 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
When it was completed, the 255-foot-long bridge helped turn State Route 9 into a major north-south highway and eased transportation throughout the region.
Now, motorists use it daily to reach destinations like the City of Plattsburgh, Vermont and the Canadian border.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer called the bridge a “vital connector in the North Country used by residents every day traveling from Plattsburgh to Vermont and tourists along the shores of Lake Champlain.”
“But for years, its aging infrastructure has needed long overdue repairs to ensure the long term stability of this corridor,” he continued.
“That is why I am so proud to have helped deliver the critical federal funding to restore this important link before repairs prove a bridge too far. This much needed investment will help lessen the impact of ice jams, reduce instances of flooding, and enhance safety along this vital corridor, boosting the North Country economy and giving travelers a safer, more secure commute.”
MESSAGE BOARDS
During construction, traffic will be detoured around the site using State Route 9 and 9N, as well as State Route 22 and 422.
The detour routes will be signed, and electronic message boards will be deployed to alert motorists of the work.
The project, expected to be complete by the fall of 2023, is being partially funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in addition to state funding.
State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) welcomed the investment in a vital piece of Clinton County’s infrastructure.
“As we’ve seen in the aftermath of the recent flooding and road damage in Clinton County, a substantial investment is needed in our local infrastructure,” Stec said.
“The Carpenter’s Flats Bridge rehabilitation project is an important one that will help ensure traveler safety and reduce the likelihood of severe storm damage to this crucial bridge. I’m pleased to see work on it begin.”
Similarly, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said “It is imperative that the roads and bridges we use every day are safe.”
“NYSDOT’s rehabilitation project at the Carpenter Flats Bridge over the Ausable River will not only ensure public safety but will also raise the bridge to better handle ice jams and other extreme weather conditions,” Jones said.
“As we continue to experience severe weather around the region, we know firsthand the impacts of climate change and how necessary it is to make these changes to our infrastructure.”
Commented
