PLATTSBURGH — Mike Carpenter does not consider himself much of a businessman.
And as someone who has been in recovery for more than 30 years after struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, he didn’t think he’d be alive at 58 years old, much less getting awards.
But Friday night, the president/CEO of The Northeast Group and co-founder/president of the MHAB Life Skills Campus was honored as the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Businessperson of the Year.
“I’m just a guy who gets up every day and comes to work and tries to do the best I can and tries to help other people and that’s really what my MO has been,” Carpenter told the Press-Republican.
BROUGHT SOMETHING
When Carpenter first joined The Northeast Group — a family business started by his father, Herb, and stepmother, Mary — in the late 1990s, he figured he’d be there for about a year.
But the product fulfillment arm of the business he brought on with his experience and many contacts in warehousing saw instantaneous success, making the venture a natural fit for the last 25 years.
“The fact that I brought something to the business that was different than what they (Herb and Mary) had done was what gave me the freedom to kind of grow into my own person,” Carpenter said.
“The best way I can phrase it is that I kind of had an idea, some contacts and the knowledge to do this, and my father had the resources to allow me to do it without me taking a huge risk. So he took a big risk on me, I think of it as I took a big risk on him and Mary, and it worked out very well.”
‘TAKE CHANCES ON PEOPLE’
Even prior to when Carpenter joined The Northeast Group, the business was always about helping people because of who Herb and Mary are as people, Carpenter said.
He brought on knowing what it’s like to be turned away from jobs due to being arrested or having a history with jobs, and committed to not running such a company.
“We were going to take chances on people.”
Carpenter admitted that, over the years, The Northeast Group has probably been burned by that philosophy more often than it’s been successful.
“But when you have the successes, it’s pretty amazing and pretty rewarding and pretty good for business. Some of the best people we have as employees are long-term employees who had the same kinds of problems that I had and these are now managers in the company.”
MHAB LIFE SKILLS CAMPUS
After serving as vice president for a number of years, Carpenter took over as president about 15 years ago as Herb and Mary transitioned to working at SUNY Plattsburgh.
A few years ago, the three of them, along with The Northeast Group Vice President/CFO Betsy Vicencio and A.J. Rubado, co-founded MHAB Life Skills Campus, which provides transitional housing for individuals in recovery.
Founding MHAB is something Carpenter always wanted to do once he got in recovery.
He described how the opportunity came about as another perfect storm, like when he went to work for his father: Clinton Community College was looking to unload its dorms, he and the other founders had the ability to sponsor the venture, and there was a need in the community as well as agencies who did not have the resources to move forward on such a project.
Though there has been hardship, MHAB has also seen successes. This week, Carpenter and Vicencio brought MHAB’s eighth resident onto their podcast, Recovery Uncovered. She has been in recovery for three years, has a full-time job and credits MHAB for effectively saving her life.
“That’s the rewarding stuff and that’s the reason why we do it,” Carpenter said.
FAMILY FIRST
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both The Northeast Group and MHAB, forcing the former to be nimble and flexible while bringing isolation to those who struggle with mental health and addiction.
But at both organizations, people are treated as one big family, helping one another, Carpenter said.
He recalled how, years ago, a couple dozen managers of The Northeast Group came up with 12 core principles to live by. While profitability ranked eighth, family came in at number one.
“That is important to us, that our people believe, that this company believes that family is effectively eight times more important than profitability.”
ENTERPRISE, COMMUNITY
Carpenter said the chamber does a great job, and carries “a really big stick in a really small community.”
“They do a hell of a job in making sure that our businesses are set up to thrive and do well in this area.”
Chamber President Garry Douglas threw it back to him, describing Carpenter as “an inspiration to all of us.”
“Mike Carpenter is carrying on a tradition of enterprise and community commitment set by his father, while taking that commitment to new heights and in new directions,” Douglas said.
“His vision and leadership in creating MHAB is changing lives for the better and providing our area with a model for the entire state.”
