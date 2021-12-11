PLATTSBURGH — Local diners were treated to some joyous revelry Friday night as about 30 Singing Santas invaded restaurants for a good cause.
"It's a lot of fun, and we'll probably raise between $15,000 and $20,000 for this event," Santa Night organizer Chris Huchro said.
"Since we've been doing this it's been north of a quarter-million dollars that we've raised, and it's a blast."
Huchro, managing partner at West Bay Financial Group, LLC., in Plattsburgh, has been organizing Santa Night since 1999. The event features local folks of all walks of life dressing up as Santa and visiting sponsor establishments to belt out a few Christmas songs.
HONOR FLIGHT BUS
The Santas are instrumental in raising funds leading up to the event, and they make the most of Santa Night with twinkles in their eyes.
For the second year now, the choir was ferried to their stops on the North Country Honor Flight bus, ensuring everyone is safe.
"It's even more fun being on this bus," Huchro said.
Money collected for their efforts goes to aid the Clinton County Christmas Bureau to provide gifts for those in need.
The night is usually filled with some high spirited singing and a little imbibing. Huchro says its a great way to build some community spirit, help a good cause and have some fun during the holidays.
"Our tag line is drinking beer and touching lives."
