KEENE VALLEY — The Keene Valley Congregational Church (KVCC) is now a “Creation Justice Church,” the third UCC church in New York state so designated.
The Rev. John Sampson, church pastor, and Lorraine Duvall, leader of the church’s Creation Justice Task Force, recently received word from the Rev. Brooks Berndt, the United Church of Christ Minister for Environmental Justice, that the KVCC’s application to become a Creation Justice Church had been approved.
“Creation Justice grows out of previous generations of work,” Berndt said.
“It’s a way of transforming the life of the larger denomination and faith communities to hone in on and recognize the importance of caring for God’s creation as central to what we are about as people of faith. This is living out our first calling in the opening pages of Genesis to care for God’s creation. So, it should be central to our DNA as Christians.”
COME TOGETHER
In May 2020, the members and friends of KVCC commissioned a Task Force to pursue a process of the discernment towards the goal of becoming a Creation Justice Church.
At the time, Rev. Sampson charged the Task Force by saying, “… today is the day when we commission our Creation Justice Church Taskforce. Today is the day when God’s Spirit invites us to come together and open ourselves to the possibility of embracing God’s original purpose for humanity: to care for all of Creation more profoundly – both human, and non-human.”
Over the next 18 months, led by Lorraine Duval, Pam Gothner, and Katharine Preston, the Task Force worked with the church’s council and all its committees as a means of considering how all aspects of the church’s life and work could embody a spiritual commitment to caring for the full diversity of creation.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFORTS
Activities ranged from conducting an energy audit, approving the installation of a solar array on one of the church buildings, to changing over to earth-friendly cleaning and office products.
They also included securing a grant to plant a native pollinator garden, working with the Finance Committee to encourage Environmental and Socially Governing (ESG) investment options for the endowment funds, sponsoring seven spiritual-based explorations in the Adirondack woods and waters, and more fully reflecting creation justice through worship.
Throughout the discernment process, guest clergy members, community leaders, and environmental activists were invited to share their views on honoring God’s Creation. Quarterly vespers services were established to reflect on the sacred flow of seasons and life.
The Task Force reached out to the community through a wide range of presentations that included co-sponsoring a tour with the Ausable River Association to learn about efforts toward flood mediation along the river banks.
Reflecting on learning that the church’s discernment process resulted in it being recognized as a Creation Justice Church, The Rev. Sampson said: “On a deeper level, it means that we live into the idea and believe that we and creation are not separate things. We are all one thing and that the creation has deep spiritual value in and of itself. By becoming a Creation Justice church, we affirm that. In the very title, Creation Justice, there’s this aspect of justice. It calls on us to respond in a moral and ethical way.”
As a next step, KVCC will join an interfaith effort to address climate change initiated by several Plattsburgh-based institutions, as well as with the Wild Center’s Youth Climate Program.
